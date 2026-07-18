ETV Bharat / bharat

Zoological Survey Of India's Big Leap: ZSI Scientists Discover Two New Spider Species In Andhra Pradesh And Meghalaya

Kolkata: The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has achieved a significant milestone in India's biodiversity research with two of its scientists discovering two entirely new species of spiders. One of the species has been discovered from a cave in Meghalaya and the other from the forests of Andhra Pradesh.

These discoveries have been published in the international journal Zootaxa and the Records of the Zoological Survey of India.

The two new species have been named 'Simonia Lawbah' and 'Hamataliwa Papikonda'. According to scientists, these discoveries shed new light on India's lesser-known micro-biodiversity, marking a crucial step forward in spider research.

Simonia Lawbah, found in the Krem Lawbah cave in Meghalaya, measures less than 2 millimeters in length. A cave-dwelling species, it constructs a unique cone-shaped web that functions much like a slingshot, enabling the spider to rapidly capture flying insects. This is the first recorded species of the Simonia genus in India.

The research and discovery of the spiders in Meghalaya were conducted by scientists Supradipta Dutta, Puthur Pattammal Sudhin, Souvik Sen, Dhriti Banerjee, and Rajeev Goswami.