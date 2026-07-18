Zoological Survey Of India's Big Leap: ZSI Scientists Discover Two New Spider Species In Andhra Pradesh And Meghalaya
The two new species have been discovered in a cave in Meghalaya and a forest area in Andhra, reports Sahajan Purkait.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST
Kolkata: The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has achieved a significant milestone in India's biodiversity research with two of its scientists discovering two entirely new species of spiders. One of the species has been discovered from a cave in Meghalaya and the other from the forests of Andhra Pradesh.
These discoveries have been published in the international journal Zootaxa and the Records of the Zoological Survey of India.
The two new species have been named 'Simonia Lawbah' and 'Hamataliwa Papikonda'. According to scientists, these discoveries shed new light on India's lesser-known micro-biodiversity, marking a crucial step forward in spider research.
Simonia Lawbah, found in the Krem Lawbah cave in Meghalaya, measures less than 2 millimeters in length. A cave-dwelling species, it constructs a unique cone-shaped web that functions much like a slingshot, enabling the spider to rapidly capture flying insects. This is the first recorded species of the Simonia genus in India.
The research and discovery of the spiders in Meghalaya were conducted by scientists Supradipta Dutta, Puthur Pattammal Sudhin, Souvik Sen, Dhriti Banerjee, and Rajeev Goswami.
In the second discovery, Hamataliwa Papikonda, discovered in Andhra Pradesh's Papikonda National Park, is a lynx spider measuring less than 5 millimeters. This spider does not spin webs; instead, it hunts by darting rapidly across tree branches. Its unique arrangement of eight eyes and spiny legs aid in capturing prey. This marks the first record of the Hamataliwa genus in Andhra Pradesh.
Researchers Upasana Bhattacharya, Puthur Pattammal Sudhin, and Souvik Sen played pivotal roles in the research and discovery of this species.
Dr. Souvik Sen, Head of the Arachnida Division at ZSI, said that many of India's tiny creatures remain unknown to science. “It is only through regular and systematic biodiversity surveys that such new species can be discovered."
ZSI Director Dr. Dhriti Banerjee stated that the discovery of every new species enhances our knowledge of India's rich biodiversity.
“Therefore, it is crucial to conserve sensitive natural environments—including caves and forest areas—to ensure the future survival of these rare creatures. We are optimistic that this discovery will further enrich biodiversity conservation and research in India, paving the way for the discovery of more unknown species in the future."
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