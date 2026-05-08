ETV Bharat / bharat

Mumbai: Forensic Reports Reveal Rat Poison In Watermelon That Killed Family Of Four

This report comes after four members, mainly, Abdullah Dokadia, 40, wife, Naseem, 35, and their two daughters, Ayesha, 16, and Zainab, 13, were found dead inside their residence near J J marg, on April 26, after consuming Biryani and watermelon. This incident sent shockwaves across Mumbai city.

Mumbai: The toxic substance that was seen and baffled the specialists during the viscera has now been confirmed as rat poison by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The chemical found is zinc phosphite, which is a highly toxic substance, commonly found in rat poison. The police said, this chemical was found in the watermelon samples that were sent to the FSL, while no poison was detected in the other food samples.

Food samples of the biryani and watermelon were seized by the police and sent to the FSL for investigations, while the post mortem and viscera results were awaited. The police said, specialists had seen toxic patches and detailed analysis was conducted.

According to information provided by Praveen Munde, DSP of Zone 1 of the Mumbai Police Force, "Zinc Phosphide has been detected in the viscera (liver, kidneys, and spleen), stomach contents, bile, and fat samples of all the deceased individuals. It was also detected in the watermelon samples. Apart from the watermelon, this substance was not found in any other food items. This report will be thoroughly analysed, and further investigation will proceed in consultation with forensic experts (medical officers)."

After the reports of the deaths of this family were reported, citizens were shocked and feared eating this fruit, as the post mortem and forensic reports were awaited. Initially, the police ruled out biryani and the needle of suspicion pointed towards the watermelon fruit consumed. Meanwhile, an audio clip was circulated warning citizens not to consume watermelons. Initially though it was seen as 'fake', it impacted the sales of the summer fruit, as there were no takers at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee, in Vashi and the stock was seen to have piled up.



Now further investigations are being carried out by the police and medical forensic teams to them to ascertain whether these deaths were suicides or the family was murdered. The police said they can only confirm after it can be established after investigating the trail of the rat poison and how it reached the fruit.







