Exclusive | Zimbabwe Looks To India To Scale Power Generation, Gas Pipelines And Clean Energy Push: Energy Minister July Moyo
Zimbabwe Energy Minister said that Zimbabwe is courting Indian companies to help build gas pipelines, modernise ageing power plants and scale solar and hydro projects.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 9:29 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: Zimbabwe is seeking to deepen its energy partnership with India as it expands power generation, modernises ageing infrastructure and diversifies into gas, solar and hydro projects, Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo told ETV Bharat on the sidelines of India Energy Week (IEW) 2026.
Welcoming the opportunity to participate in the global energy conclave, Moyo said Zimbabwe views India as a long-standing and trusted partner in its energy journey. “We are very happy to be here for India Energy Week. We have huge cooperation between Zimbabwe and India in the energy sector,” he said, adding that Indian companies and professionals are already playing a growing role in Zimbabwe’s electricity ecosystem.
According to the minister, one Indian company has recently commenced electricity generation in Zimbabwe, marking a new phase of bilateral collaboration. To strengthen capacity further, Zimbabwe is actively looking to recruit Indian technical experts to support operations, upgrades and expansion of its power infrastructure. “We came to recruit a lot of Indian experts to come and work in our electricity undertakings, and we hope more companies will join,” Moyo said.
Zimbabwe is currently expanding its energy mix across hydro, solar and thermal power, while also exploring newer avenues such as coal-bed methane gas and natural gas. Moyo said the country is keen to partner with Indian firms not only in renewable energy but also across petroleum and gas infrastructure. “We are expanding hydro and solar, and also thermal production. We are planning partnerships in other sectors, like petroleum. We have started explorations in coal-bed methane gas and natural gas, which we want to beneficiate,” he said.
Drawing from India’s experience in scaling gas-based energy, the minister said Zimbabwe has previously sent teams to study how India increased energy production using natural gas. “We want to build pipelines not just for power generation, but for the wider region in the central area,” he added, underlining Zimbabwe’s ambition to become a regional energy hub.
Moyo reiterated Zimbabwe’s broader economic stance of being “an enemy to none and a friend to all,” anchored in its investment-friendly mantra, “Zimbabwe is Open for Business.” As the country diversifies its energy portfolio, spanning solar, wind, gas, waste-to-energy, coal-bed methane, and the extension of existing thermal and hydro capacity, the government is actively encouraging foreign participation. “Every investor, including Indians, is welcome to do business in Zimbabwe,” he said.
Indian companies, he noted, are already involved in refurbishing units at the Hwange Power Station, Zimbabwe’s largest thermal power plant. “Indian investors have been incorporated in the refurbishment of Hwange 1–4, and we look forward to more partnerships of that nature,” he said.
On the policy front, Moyo said the Zimbabwean government has taken concrete steps to guarantee energy security and attract private investment. While public utilities continue to expand generation capacity, a raft of reforms has liberalised the sector to enable private participation. Key measures include the duty-free import of renewable energy equipment and the removal of duties on solar equipment, aimed at lowering entry barriers for investors.
To further incentivise private players, Zimbabwe has introduced cost-reflective tariffs for power producers, ensuring commercially viable returns. “These policies are designed to promote private sector participation and unlock investment across the energy value chain,” the minister said.
Moyo acknowledged that much of Zimbabwe’s electricity and power equipment was installed decades ago and is now facing challenges related to ageing and obsolescence. Replacing and modernising this infrastructure, he said, presents a significant investment opportunity for global companies. At the same time, rising electricity demand, particularly during peak periods, has created a power deficit, making alternative sources such as solar, wind and gas especially attractive.
“Zimbabwe has abundant sun, wind and gas. Investing in these alternative sources can create lucrative business ventures,” he said, adding that macroeconomic stability and government guarantees on safe repatriation of profits are further boosting investor confidence.
The minister also highlighted the Batoka Gorge Hydropower Project as a major upcoming opportunity. The large-scale project, being developed jointly by Zimbabwe and Zambia, offers scope for equity participation, technical collaboration, job creation and ancillary investments.
As Zimbabwe charts an ambitious energy transition while addressing immediate power shortages, Moyo said partnerships forged at platforms like India Energy Week could play a pivotal role. “We want to continue deepening our relationship with India and invite more Indian companies to join us in building a secure, diversified and sustainable energy future,” he said.