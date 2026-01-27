ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | Zimbabwe Looks To India To Scale Power Generation, Gas Pipelines And Clean Energy Push: Energy Minister July Moyo

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Zimbabwe is seeking to deepen its energy partnership with India as it expands power generation, modernises ageing infrastructure and diversifies into gas, solar and hydro projects, Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo told ETV Bharat on the sidelines of India Energy Week (IEW) 2026.

Welcoming the opportunity to participate in the global energy conclave, Moyo said Zimbabwe views India as a long-standing and trusted partner in its energy journey. “We are very happy to be here for India Energy Week. We have huge cooperation between Zimbabwe and India in the energy sector,” he said, adding that Indian companies and professionals are already playing a growing role in Zimbabwe’s electricity ecosystem.

According to the minister, one Indian company has recently commenced electricity generation in Zimbabwe, marking a new phase of bilateral collaboration. To strengthen capacity further, Zimbabwe is actively looking to recruit Indian technical experts to support operations, upgrades and expansion of its power infrastructure. “We came to recruit a lot of Indian experts to come and work in our electricity undertakings, and we hope more companies will join,” Moyo said.

Zimbabwe is currently expanding its energy mix across hydro, solar and thermal power, while also exploring newer avenues such as coal-bed methane gas and natural gas. Moyo said the country is keen to partner with Indian firms not only in renewable energy but also across petroleum and gas infrastructure. “We are expanding hydro and solar, and also thermal production. We are planning partnerships in other sectors, like petroleum. We have started explorations in coal-bed methane gas and natural gas, which we want to beneficiate,” he said.

Drawing from India’s experience in scaling gas-based energy, the minister said Zimbabwe has previously sent teams to study how India increased energy production using natural gas. “We want to build pipelines not just for power generation, but for the wider region in the central area,” he added, underlining Zimbabwe’s ambition to become a regional energy hub.