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Zero Tolerance For AI Hallucinations That Act Like Bhopal Poison Gas For Law And Justice: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said courts must adopt a “zero‑tolerance” approach to citing or relying on precedents that have been "hallucinated" by Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents, without independent verification. The Apex court warned against the unregulated use of AI that is insidiously entering legal practice and judicial decision-making, risking a dangerous blurring of the crucial line between dharma and adharma.

The judgement was delivered by a bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. The bench made these observations while setting aside the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) orders in the Essel Infraprojects insolvency case, in which, the Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd. had, in August 2024, initiated insolvency proceedings against Essel Infraprojects Ltd. (EIL), which had acted as a corporate guarantor for loans taken by its subsidiary, Pan India Utilities Distribution Company Ltd (PIUDCL).

“A decision of a court or an adjudicating authority, based on material which is fake and hallucinated, is no decision at all, and amounts to subversion of the rule of law. Such a decision is unsustainable and has to be set aside at the earliest,” said the bench. The Apex court found that the NCLT relied on fake, non-existent and hallucinated AI-generated material as judicial precedents.

AI hallucination is a phenomena in which, instead of admitting uncertainty or lack of verifiable data, an AI agent confidently generates false, misleading, or fabricated information. It has been a bane of the judicial process across the globe ever since lawyers and jurists began adopting AI for various tasks, including research.

'NCLT, NCLAT Relied On AI-Hallucinated Material'

The bench said this was a case where the NCLT and NCLAT relied on non-existent, fake and hallucinated material, generated through AI, as if it were a precedent in support of its judgement. “For the reasons to follow, we have set aside the judgement of NCLT, as well as the judgement in appeal, to affirm and maintain the integrity of the adjudication and its processes,” said the bench.

Referring to the poisonous gas that caused the Bhopal Tragedy of 1984, the bench said, “The production of fake, non-existent, and hallucinated material and its utilisation as precedents in law, is like the release of methyl isocyanate in the province of law and justice: Invisible, insidious, and catastrophic by the time anyone notices. It not only contaminates but takes away the very lifeblood of judicial determination.”

The bench then went on to say that if left unregulated, AI could infiltrate our intellectual work ethic and, before long, render us dependent on its vast capabilities. Issuing a stern warning, the bench also said the story of AI, as it is unfolding, is transformative, as it is not just an aid in our work, but an alternative to our own thinking, reasoning and even decision-making.

Distinguishing Between Dharma And Adharma

It added that this is where we need to be extra cautious, as with unregulated use, AI will insidiously enter legal practice, the process of judicial decision-making, and decision-making itself. “Wisdom and foresight compel us to recognise human vulnerability to seek comfort in delegation. But if thinking is delegated and it forms a habit, it will have serious consequences for the core of human existence, which lies in its capacity to think — to discern the distinction between what is right and what is wrong; between truth and falsehood, virtue and vice, dharma and adharma,” it said.

The bench said this capability to think is neither given nor superimposed by birth, but arises from a deliberate, disciplined, and systematic training of the mind, alongside lived experiences. “It is a battle of the mind against bewitchment caused by the uncertainties between fact and fiction, what is real and what is unreal, propriety and impropriety, as well as what is just and unjust,” said the bench.