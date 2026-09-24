‘Zero Should Not Always Be Zero’: Loco Pilots Approach Authorities On Blood Alcohol Level, Request A Review
They complain if a loco pilot tested positive in the first breath analyser test, a second test was conducted, but not now, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 5:48 PM IST
New Delhi: It is a zero-tolerance policy for alcohol that is driving the loco running staff crazy, and they have approached the Railway Board and senior railway authorities with an urgent appeal: Please review the existing policy on "Drunkenness on Duty" and the "Zero Blood Alcohol Level" provision under Para 565 of the Indian Railway Medical Manual (IRMM).
Their argument is simple: Zero should not always be zero.
According to them, due to the practical and scientific interpretation of the provision of "Zero Blood Alcohol Level" prescribed under IRMM Para 565, a situation is arising wherein even an extremely low quantity of 3-4 mg ethanol detected in the blood is being treated as a basis for "drunkenness", resulting in Discipline & Appeal Rules (D&AR) proceedings against loco pilots and assistant loco pilots and even imposition of punishment.
They argue that there are many metabolic reasons due to which blood alcohol may increase to a certain level. "Sometimes, when a person takes cough syrup or medicines, it is detected as alcohol by BA. Similar effects can also occur because of some other substances," Ram Sharan, central president of All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Bharat.
They cite cases of their colleagues whose blood alcohol value was found to be between 1 and 4 mg, and they invited D&AR action: They were "put in alcoholic list".
There is another issue: No second chance is being given for testing. "Previously, if a loco pilot tested positive in the first breath analyser test, a second test could be conducted, often using another machine. If the second test produced a negative result, the employee could be permitted to resume duty," KC James, secretary general of All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Bharat.
"At present, however, a second test is no longer being allowed. Once an employee tests positive in the first breath analyser test, they are immediately taken off duty or suspended from duty, and penal or disciplinary action may also follow. This has made the issue much more serious."
A railway staff member, Chandi Prasad, refers to a letter which has brought down the spirits. “Earlier, whenever the test was conducted, the employee was required to undergo the test on the second and third machines. However, the letter issued last time stated that the test would be conducted only once," Prasad told ETV Bharat.
Negative Or Positive
As per Board communications, it issued letters to zonal railways on November 27, 2001; December 15, 2003; November 2, 2012; April 18, 2017; February 13, 2018; and June 2018; September 19, 2019; and to Western Railway on September 26, 2022.
In reply to a Western Railway letter, the Railways attached a note in December 2022, mentioning that all chief medical superintendents (CMSs) of divisions are instructed that the blood alcohol level testing laboratory should provide only values. The testing laboratory should not mention in the report the test as “negative” or “positive”.
Railway officials’ response
Replying to the issue, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of North Frontier Railway, said that it is a technical matter handled by Railway Board officials.
When contacted, a senior Railway Board official said, "I am not aware of the matter. I will have to speak to the official concerned first."
Medical Experts’ View
Dr Amitesh Aggarwal, Department of Medicine at Delhi’s Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, maintains that if a person has taken any medicine, used sanitiser, consumed gutka or tobacco, or smoked, these things do not normally affect the blood alcohol content (BAC).
"To think these substances increase a person's blood alcohol level is scientifically incorrect. With the blood alcohol testing methods used today, a genuine false-positive result is extremely rare. Whatever the circumstances may be, these substances would not normally alter the actual blood alcohol level," he told ETV Bharat.
Dr Aggarwal asserts that the matter should instead be understood in the context of the Motor Vehicles Act. Under this Act, when cases of suspected drink-driving are brought for medico-legal examination, the permissible limit for alcohol in the blood is 30 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood. If 30 mgs per 100 millilitres are expressed as a percentage, it is 0.03 per cent BAC.
Therefore, for the purposes of the Motor Vehicles Act, if the blood alcohol level is above 0.03 per cent, it falls within the punishable limit for drink-driving. If it is below 0.03 per cent, it does not cross that statutory threshold for the purpose of driving offences.
According to him, the fact that the legal limit is 0.03 per cent does not mean that alcohol below this level has no effect on a person. Even at blood alcohol levels of around 0.01 per cent or 0.02 per cent, a person's attention span and judgment may begin to be affected.
"This is particularly important in occupations involving mass transportation, where a person's judgment and attention are directly connected with the safety of many other people. For example, a person operating an aircraft or driving a train is responsible not only for their own safety but also for the lives of a large number of passengers," Dr Aggarwal explained.
"For this reason, such sectors follow a zero-alcohol policy. Aviation follows a zero-tolerance approach, and a similar principle is applied in the Railways."
Dr Harsh Bhardwaj, Deputy Medical Superintendent at GTB Hospital, Delhi, insists that in breath testing, certain substances such as ketones may sometimes react with the testing device and produce a reading that appears to indicate alcohol.
"Such possibilities can occur with breath-analysis equipment. However, when alcohol is tested directly in the blood, the alcohol level should ideally be zero," he told ETV Bharat. “The blood alcohol level should ideally be zero while on duty.”
Going by the health experts’ view, it seems zero will continue to be zero.
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