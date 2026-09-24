ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Zero Should Not Always Be Zero’: Loco Pilots Approach Authorities On Blood Alcohol Level, Request A Review

Loco pilots have requested the authorities to review the existing policy on 'Drunkenness on Duty'. ( IANS )

New Delhi: It is a zero-tolerance policy for alcohol that is driving the loco running staff crazy, and they have approached the Railway Board and senior railway authorities with an urgent appeal: Please review the existing policy on "Drunkenness on Duty" and the "Zero Blood Alcohol Level" provision under Para 565 of the Indian Railway Medical Manual (IRMM).

Their argument is simple: Zero should not always be zero.

According to them, due to the practical and scientific interpretation of the provision of "Zero Blood Alcohol Level" prescribed under IRMM Para 565, a situation is arising wherein even an extremely low quantity of 3-4 mg ethanol detected in the blood is being treated as a basis for "drunkenness", resulting in Discipline & Appeal Rules (D&AR) proceedings against loco pilots and assistant loco pilots and even imposition of punishment.

They argue that there are many metabolic reasons due to which blood alcohol may increase to a certain level. "Sometimes, when a person takes cough syrup or medicines, it is detected as alcohol by BA. Similar effects can also occur because of some other substances," Ram Sharan, central president of All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Bharat.

They cite cases of their colleagues whose blood alcohol value was found to be between 1 and 4 mg, and they invited D&AR action: They were "put in alcoholic list".

There is another issue: No second chance is being given for testing. "Previously, if a loco pilot tested positive in the first breath analyser test, a second test could be conducted, often using another machine. If the second test produced a negative result, the employee could be permitted to resume duty," KC James, secretary general of All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Bharat.

"At present, however, a second test is no longer being allowed. Once an employee tests positive in the first breath analyser test, they are immediately taken off duty or suspended from duty, and penal or disciplinary action may also follow. This has made the issue much more serious."

A railway staff member, Chandi Prasad, refers to a letter which has brought down the spirits. “Earlier, whenever the test was conducted, the employee was required to undergo the test on the second and third machines. However, the letter issued last time stated that the test would be conducted only once," Prasad told ETV Bharat.

Negative Or Positive

As per Board communications, it issued letters to zonal railways on November 27, 2001; December 15, 2003; November 2, 2012; April 18, 2017; February 13, 2018; and June 2018; September 19, 2019; and to Western Railway on September 26, 2022.

In reply to a Western Railway letter, the Railways attached a note in December 2022, mentioning that all chief medical superintendents (CMSs) of divisions are instructed that the blood alcohol level testing laboratory should provide only values. The testing laboratory should not mention in the report the test as “negative” or “positive”.

Railway officials’ response

Replying to the issue, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of North Frontier Railway, said that it is a technical matter handled by Railway Board officials.