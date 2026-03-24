Zero FIR Filed In Bengaluru Over Ajit Pawar Plane Crash, Kin Alleges Criminal Conspiracy
The High Grounds Police Station has filed a Zero FIR based on a complaint by Ajit Pawar's kin and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 9:44 PM IST
Bengaluru: An Zero FIR has been registered in Bengaluru in connection with the plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on January 28, 2026 in Baramati.
The High Grounds Police Station has filed a Zero FIR based on a complaint by Ajit Pawar’s nephew and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar. Rohit, who represents the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency, alleged that the crash was the result of a large-scale criminal conspiracy rather than an accident.
In his complaint, Pawar said that multiple safety concerns were breached. He cited a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) report and alleged that the aircraft was unfit for flight and was being used for commercial operations despite its engine was about to expire. He further alleged that flight hours were underreported and that the aircraft had logged over 8,000 hours.
The complaint also raises concerns about the crew. It alleges that the chief pilot, Sumit Kapoor, had a history of alcohol-related issues and previously had his licence suspended. Pawar further claimed that the aircraft was allowed to land despite there was low visibility of 2–3 km, against the required minimum of 5 km.
He also alleged that at the last moment, a safer runway was abandoned in favour of a riskier "tabletop" runway. According to the complaint, moments before the crash, the co-pilot was heard shouting in distress, while the chief pilot allegedly failed to send any emergency communication.
"This is not just an accident but a systematic conspiracy," the complaint states. The complaint demands a thorough criminal investigation in addition to any technical probe.
When asked about the delay in filing the complaint, Pawar said he had approached multiple police stations in Maharashtra, but his complaint was not accepted. Then, he approached the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru to register a Zero FIR.
Five people including Ajit Pawar lost their lives in a plane crash travelling from Mumbai to Baramati, which is the hometown of the Pawar family.
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