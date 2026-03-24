ETV Bharat / bharat

Zero FIR Filed In Bengaluru Over Ajit Pawar Plane Crash, Kin Alleges Criminal Conspiracy

Bengaluru: An Zero FIR has been registered in Bengaluru in connection with the plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on January 28, 2026 in Baramati.

The High Grounds Police Station has filed a Zero FIR based on a complaint by Ajit Pawar’s nephew and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar. Rohit, who represents the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency, alleged that the crash was the result of a large-scale criminal conspiracy rather than an accident.

In his complaint, Pawar said that multiple safety concerns were breached. He cited a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) report and alleged that the aircraft was unfit for flight and was being used for commercial operations despite its engine was about to expire. He further alleged that flight hours were underreported and that the aircraft had logged over 8,000 hours.

The complaint also raises concerns about the crew. It alleges that the chief pilot, Sumit Kapoor, had a history of alcohol-related issues and previously had his licence suspended. Pawar further claimed that the aircraft was allowed to land despite there was low visibility of 2–3 km, against the required minimum of 5 km.