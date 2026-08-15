ETV Bharat / bharat

Zebra Pair For King Cobra, Rare Lion-Tailed Macaque: Vantara, Kerala Zoo Plan Animal Swap

The 170-year-old Thiruvananthapuram Zoo is set to welcome a pair of zebras from Vantara in Gujarat ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: The 170-year-old Thiruvananthapuram Zoo is set to welcome a pair of zebras from Vantara, the Greens Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Gujarat, in an animal exchange programme ahead of Onam, Kerala's 10-day harvest festival beginning August 24.

The zebras are being sourced from Vantara, established under the leadership of Anant Ambani, son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. Zoo authorities said all preparations are underway to bring the animals to Thiruvananthapuram, raising hopes that visitors will be able to see them during the Onam season.

Thiruvananthapuram Zoo Director P S Manjula Devi said the return of zebras after several years was a significant development for the zoo and would provide a special attraction for visitors during the holiday period.

The zoo has been without zebras since 2017, when Seetha, a zebra brought from Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur, Chennai, in April 2002, died due to age-related complications. The arrival of the new pair after nearly nine years is expected to add to the zoo's animal collection and attract renewed public interest.

The incoming zebras, aged three and five, have already undergone a health assessment by zoo veterinary surgeon Dr Nikesh Kiran and were found fit for relocation.

The animals will be transported by road in a specially designed animal ambulance. A team headed by the veterinary surgeon will accompany them during the three-day journey from Gujarat to Thiruvananthapuram to monitor their health and ensure their safe transit.