ETV Bharat / bharat

Zayed Khan Shared Location Details Of Prayagraj's 'Chhota Yogi' With Pak Handlers: Telangana Police

Hyderabad: The Medchal police has found that Zayed Khan, arrested for allegedly trying to establish contact with a group supported by Pakistan-based spy agency ISI, had shared location details of a person called Chhota Yogi from Prayagraj with his handlers. The accused was also told to get the mobile number of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's personal assistant.

Zayed, alias Adila Khan, is a native of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and has studied up to Class IV. He joined Mubarak Restaurant in Hyderabad as a server in February this year at a salary of Rs 15,000 per month.

"After seeing his Instagram reels with toy guns online, two ISI sympathisers — Habib and Rana Hussain — got in touch with him. By frequently liking his reels, the duo got close to Zayed and gained his trust. In turn, Zayed also started following their profiles. After some time, the duo promised to send real guns," an official of Medchal police station said.

Police investigations have revealed that on April 4, Zayed had shared the location details of a person called Chhota Yogi from Prayagraj with his handlers on Habib's suggestion. On May 10, Habib ordered him to print 1,000 posters and paste them in Ghaziabad.