Yumnam Khemchand Singh Set To Be New Manipur CM

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh will be the next Chief Minister of Manipur, which has been under President's Rule for almost a year.

Yumnam Khemchand Singh is supposed to take oath tomorrow. There will be two Deputy Chief Ministers. Govind Das will be the Home Minister.

Yumnam Khemchand Singh, a 62-year-old leader from the Meitei community, is a former MLA from Singjamei and an engineer by profession. He served as the Minister of Municipal Administration in the previous N Biren Singh government. He was also a contender for the Chief Minister's post in 2022.