Yumnam Khemchand Singh Set To Be New Manipur CM
Yumnam Khemchand Singh (62) is a two-time MLA and an engineer by profession. He enjoys support of all communities.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh will be the next Chief Minister of Manipur, which has been under President's Rule for almost a year.
Yumnam Khemchand Singh is supposed to take oath tomorrow. There will be two Deputy Chief Ministers. Govind Das will be the Home Minister.
Yumnam Khemchand Singh, a 62-year-old leader from the Meitei community, is a former MLA from Singjamei and an engineer by profession. He served as the Minister of Municipal Administration in the previous N Biren Singh government. He was also a contender for the Chief Minister's post in 2022.
Yumnam Khemchand Singh is known as a leader who enjoys the support of all communities. He can work with every group, which is perhaps why the BJP has placed its bet on him.
According to sources, he is considered an opponent of former Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Manipur politics, and by making him the Chief Minister, the BJP wants to send a message that it is serious about the peace process in the state.
The CM's post has been lying vacant following Biren Singh's resignation amid prolonged violence on February 9, 2025 and a few days later, President's Rule was imposed in Manipur.
