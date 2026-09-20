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Yudh Abhyas 2026: Indian, US Armies Conduct Live-Firing Drill With M777 Howitzers At Mahajan Range

Indian and US Army personnel conducted a live-firing demonstration involving the M777 Ultra Light Howitzer at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan. ( ANI )

Bikaner: Indian and US Army personnel conducted a live-firing demonstration involving the M777 Ultra Light Howitzer (ULH) at the Mahajan Field Firing Range (MFFR) in Rajasthan as part of the ongoing bilateral Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026, showcasing artillery capabilities, operational coordination and exchange of battlefield practices between the two forces.

According to an official update by the Indian Army, the gun crews from the Indian side demonstrated precision, professionalism and combat readiness, while the visiting US contingent later interacted with ULH Battery personnel at the gun positions to exchange operational knowledge and best practices.

Indian, US Armies Conduct Live-Firing Drill At Mahajan Range (ANI)

The live-firing activity was part of the ongoing bilateral military exercise between India and the United States, aimed at enhancing interoperability, joint operational capabilities and coordination between the two armies.

The Mahajan Field Firing Range, located in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, is the Indian Army's largest and oldest field firing range. The live-firing demonstration followed a Lecture-cum-Demonstration on the day of deployment of the M777 ULH conducted at MFFR on Wednesday.

Indian Army and the US Army Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 at Mahajan field firing range in Rajasthan (ANI)

The session focused on technical and tactical aspects of the artillery system, with emphasis on improving operational efficiency, joint artillery tactics and field-level coordination. The demonstration covered the "duties of key appointments, gun deployment, local defence coordination, movement to alternate positions during counter-bombardment and shoot-and-scoot drills."