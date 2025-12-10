YouTuber Hrithik Feeds Chicken Momos To Cow In Gurugram, Arrested After Uproar, FIR Registered
The police complaint by outraged Hindu organisations alleges that the youth, goaded by his social media followers, was driven by greed.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 1:38 PM IST
Gurugram: A young man in the city, who made a video showing him feeding chicken momos to a cow and posted it on the social media platform YouTube, has fallen foul of Hindu organisations, who expressed strong objection to the act. They caught the accused, Hrithik (28), and handed him over to the police after filing a complaint, based on which, the police on December 8 (Monday) registered a case, arrested the accused, and later, released him on bail.
The young man made the video allegedly out of hope of earning money from "hits" on the social media, a tactic that lures many to make controversial, daring videos that provoke instant outrage.
On December 2, the resident of New Colony was eating chicken momos from a street vendor in Hooda Market in Sector 56 of Gurugram, when he shot himself feeding momos to a cow. When the video went viral on social media, local Hindu organisations identified and caught him from New Colony on Monday, and took him to the Sector 56 police station, where they filed a complaint against the youth. The complaint alleges that the accused had fed chicken momos to a cow at the behest of his social media followers, and out of greed for money.
Regarding the matter, Gurugram Police PRO Sandeep said, "We received a complaint that a person has uploaded a video on social media in which he is feeding non-veg momos to a cow. Gurugram Police has registered an FIR in the matter and arrested the accused, identified as Hrithik. He is 28 years old and a resident of New Colony, Gurugram."
Also Read:
- Sanjauli Mosque Row: Hindu Organisations End Fast-Unto-Death After 'Demands Accepted'
- Hindu Outfit Objects To Lord Ram's Image On Cleanliness Poster In Himachal Pradesh; Municipal Body Clarifies
- West Bengal | Muslim Neighbours Perform Last Rites Of 'Boycotted' Deceased Hindu Man In Malda
- Ramanagara Muslim Leader Builds Hindu Temple With His Own Money