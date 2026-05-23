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Youths And Gen Z Frustrated With Government: CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya Cautions Govt About Confrontation

Patna: CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya expressed concern on Saturday over the growing frustration among the youths, including the Gen Z, with the government in the country due to rising unemployment, examination paper leaks, corruption, and being called cockroaches. He asserted that the situation should not be aggravated to the point of confrontation.

Dipankar demanded the resignation of the Union and Bihar education ministers for their failure in conducting NEET and state jobs examinations fairly. He announced that the youths and students who have been called "cockroaches" will come out on the streets on Sunday (May 24) to participate in a statewide protest in Bihar for their respect, employment and the right to education.

"The youths and students of the country, especially the Gen Z, are in deep frustration. This anguish is being seen as the - Cockroach Janata Party - on social media. Unemployment is at its extreme, while the recruitment exams are becoming victims of paper leaks. The education system from Delhi to Patna has slipped into the control of mafia and corruption," Dipankar said.

Addressing media persons in Patna on Saturday after the culmination of the party's Bihar summit, the CPIML general secretary asserted that the leak of NEET and AEDEO (Assistant Education Development Officer) examination papers was not an administrative failure, but was a clear result of organised crime and political patronage. The future of lakhs of youths is being destroyed.

"The education ministers at the Centre and in Bihar should resign over their gross failure. The responsibility of those involved in the examination paper leaks should be held responsible for the paper leaks," he added.

Speaking further, Dipankar accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of removing not only the political authority of Nitish Kumar, but also destroying the governance model long associated with him in Bihar. He added that the state was witnessing a shift toward what he described as a politics of “bulldozers, encounters and communal hatred.”