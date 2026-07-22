ETV Bharat / bharat

'Youth, Students Victims Of A Corrupt System', Says Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav

Dimple Yadav marching with her party MPs and supporters towards Jantar Mantar ( X@dimpleyadav )

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav along with other Parliamentarians from her party joined the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest against the NEET paper leak and alleged irregularities in the education system. ETV Bharat's senior correspondent, Anamika Ratna, spoke exclusively with Dimple on Wednesday, who said the situation of youth across the country has become such that even if they want to speak out, the government is unwilling to listen to them. "The atrocities being committed against students at Jantar Mantar, the lathicharge, and the indecent behavior towards women are completely condemnable. The entire system has become corrupt, and the victims are the youth and students of our country, who are facing immense mental stress. We stand fully with the students," she said.