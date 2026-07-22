'Youth, Students Victims Of A Corrupt System', Says Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav
She said, the govt is unwilling to listen to anything or address any grievances, reports ETV Bharat senior correspondent Anamika Ratna.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav along with other Parliamentarians from her party joined the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest against the NEET paper leak and alleged irregularities in the education system.
ETV Bharat's senior correspondent, Anamika Ratna, spoke exclusively with Dimple on Wednesday, who said the situation of youth across the country has become such that even if they want to speak out, the government is unwilling to listen to them. "The atrocities being committed against students at Jantar Mantar, the lathicharge, and the indecent behavior towards women are completely condemnable. The entire system has become corrupt, and the victims are the youth and students of our country, who are facing immense mental stress. We stand fully with the students," she said.
July 20, 2026
Dimple further said, "Across the country, whether it concerns farmers, the environment, or the youth, everyone is distressed, yet this government is unwilling to listen to anything or address any grievances. Students simply want fair examinations; however, this government supports neither fair exams nor fair elections."
Dimple said that the Samajwadi Party wants a discussion in the Parliament over NEET paper leak and other irregularities in the country's education system and the resignation of the Education Minister.
Earlier, Dimple along with others took out a march from Parliament to Jantar Mantar in a show of solidarity with the protesters. The MPs led by Dimple held placards that read, 'NEET hai ya cheat hai' (Is it NEET or cheat). She also interacted with the students and told them that she stands with her.
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