ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Youth Of India Giving Impetus To Development Of The World’: PM Modi

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India is moving towards development today because of its youth, and youth are showing their potential in all fields in the development of the country.

"Today, India is the world's fastest-growing major economy. Who has made this possible? The capability of India's youth. Youth of India are giving impetus to the development of the world," Modi said, addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre (Viveka Smaraka) at the Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama here and Vivek Memorial on Narayana Shastri Road in Mysuru city.

The PM said the memorial should nurture young people who place the nation above self and draw inspiration from Vivekananda's ideals of service and sacrifice. This Centre marks a new expansion of Ramakrishna Mission's work.

He said that in any country, only when the youth get the right opportunities, proper guidance and the confidence to dream big and make those dreams come true on their own soil, their potential transforms into national strength.

"In this regard, our educational institutions play a key role. I am happy that the number of educational institutions in India is continuously increasing. Today, there are about 1,40,000 MBBS seats in the country. The number of medical colleges has increased to 823. The National Education Policy is becoming a vehicle to equip the youth of India for the 21st century," he added.

Modi credited young Indians for making the country the world's fastest-growing major economy, the third-largest startup ecosystem, the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer and an emerging leader in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, deep technology and space technology.

Referring to the recent launch of a privately developed Indian rocket, he said it reflected the growing capabilities of the country's young innovators.

"Fulfilling the vision of India that Swami Vivekananda dreamed of is the responsibility of today's generation. I am confident that Viveka Smaraka will serve as a powerful source of inspiration and energy for that mission," he said.

Recalling his association with the Ramakrishna Mission, the PM said the organisation had played a significant role in shaping his life and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to once again interact with monks of the order.