Youth In Focus: EC Targets Higher Turnout In Assembly Polls With Voter Awareness Activities
Initiatives are being taken by ECI in poll-bound states and UT under SVEEP to encourage youths and first-time voters to exercise their franchise.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
New Delhi: In a bid to create voter awareness and enhance the voter turnout in the upcoming Assembly elections in five states and a Union Territory (UT), several initiatives, including voters pledge, are being undertaken by over 9,400 Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) under the guidance of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
These initiatives are being taken by the poll panel in the ongoing Assembly polls in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry, under the Systematic Voter's Education and Electoral Participation Programme (SVEEP), to encourage youths and first-time voters to exercise their franchise.
ECI officials told ETV Bharat that the total number of ELCs, one of the key component of the voter awareness campaign in ongoing elections is 9,460, with 4,600 in Tamil Nadu, 1,800 in Assam, 1,700 in Kerala, 1,300 in West Bengal and 60 in Puducherry.
According to the poll panel officials, an ELC serves as a platform for sensitiing students about their electoral rights and acquainting them with the registration and voting procedures through engaging activities and practical experiences in the states and UT, where polling is scheduled to be held.
They said in the ELCs, the members are part of interesting and thought-provoking, mostly classroom-based activities and games, to impart specific learning which will help them become an ‘empowered voter’. The activities include voter’s pledge, inauguration of the voter’s guide and launch of a ''democracy wall'.
"These activities are being carried out in the ongoing Assembly elections. It is witnessing participation in large numbers," the poll panel officials said.
Referring to West Bengal, officials said that a voter awareness programme was organised at Women’s Christian College in Kolkata recently that witnessed participation from ELC members. They further said such programmes are being organised at the district-level across all the states and UT in the ongoing Assembly polls. The electors are informed about the different initiatives, including mobile deposit facilities, taken by the ECI for their convenience during the polling day. They are also apprised about synthetically generated contents to keep in mind so that that they don't get swayed and are encouraged to keep on looking on social media for any information.
"The main goal is to foster greater awareness and informed participation. A more informed and aware election environment will also help in tackling misinformation, disinformation, and fake narratives," the poll panel officials said.
They added, "The ECI is more focused on creating awareness campaign to increase the voter turnout. Such activities would be intensified as the election comes nearer."
It may be mentioned that last month, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar while announcing the schedule for Assembly elections in these States and a UT, had called upon voters, especially youths and first time voters to exercise their franchise.
Assembly elections in Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are scheduled to be held in a single phase while polling would be held in two phases in West Bengal.
The tenures of the Assam Assembly will expire on May 20, Kerala on May 23, Tamil Nadu on May 10 and West Bengal on May 7.
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