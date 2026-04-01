ETV Bharat / bharat

Youth In Focus: EC Targets Higher Turnout In Assembly Polls With Voter Awareness Activities

New Delhi: In a bid to create voter awareness and enhance the voter turnout in the upcoming Assembly elections in five states and a Union Territory (UT), several initiatives, including voters pledge, are being undertaken by over 9,400 Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) under the guidance of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

These initiatives are being taken by the poll panel in the ongoing Assembly polls in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry, under the Systematic Voter's Education and Electoral Participation Programme (SVEEP), to encourage youths and first-time voters to exercise their franchise.

ECI officials told ETV Bharat that the total number of ELCs, one of the key component of the voter awareness campaign in ongoing elections is 9,460, with 4,600 in Tamil Nadu, 1,800 in Assam, 1,700 in Kerala, 1,300 in West Bengal and 60 in Puducherry.

According to the poll panel officials, an ELC serves as a platform for sensitiing students about their electoral rights and acquainting them with the registration and voting procedures through engaging activities and practical experiences in the states and UT, where polling is scheduled to be held.

They said in the ELCs, the members are part of interesting and thought-provoking, mostly classroom-based activities and games, to impart specific learning which will help them become an ‘empowered voter’. The activities include voter’s pledge, inauguration of the voter’s guide and launch of a ''democracy wall'.

"These activities are being carried out in the ongoing Assembly elections. It is witnessing participation in large numbers," the poll panel officials said.