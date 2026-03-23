ETV Bharat / bharat

Youth From Shamli, Faridabad, Meerut, Ghaziabad Arrested, As Alleged Pak Spy Ring Probe Widens

Shamli/Faridabad: The alleged case of spying for Pakistan continues to expand, as Ghaziabad Police spread its net wide to arrest people from across western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

On Monday, Ghaziabad Police arrested a young man named Sameer from the Babri police station area in village Butrada of Shamli district, on charges of gathering intelligence on military bases and key strategic locations for Pakistan.

The the Special Cell of Ghaziabad Police had initially detained two youths from the village on the day of Eid, but following their interrogation, they were released. They then detained a third youth, Sameer, for further questioning. Today, he was charged and arrested.

Sameer is alleged to have connections with a Meera Prajapati alias Meera Thakur, a resident of Aurangabad in Mathura, who was arrested on Sunday and faces allegations of espionage and association with a syndicate involved in secretly installing CCTV cameras at sensitive locations across the country.

Sameer's father Shahzad said the arrested youth is the second of his three sons, all of whom live in village Butrada. He described Sameer as being slow-witted and lacking general awareness, who had got married a few months ago. He said: "Ghaziabad Police personnel arrived and took my son into custody. When I asked them what crime my son had committed, they gave no explanation, merely assuring me that I would be fully apprised of the matter within 24 hours. But three days have now passed since Eid, and we have received absolutely no feedback. If there are specific allegations against my son, they should tell us, else release him, just as they have released two other youths from our village."

Rahul Sisodia, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Babri police station, confirmed that Ghaziabad Police had arrived and taken Sameer into custody. He noted that Ghaziabad Police did not disclose the nature of the case or the specific reasons for his detention; that they simply stated that an investigative agency is currently probing a particular matter, and that Sameer was being taken into custody in connection with that probe.

Sunday's Arrests From Faridabad, Haryana

Earlier on Sunday, another Ghaziabad Police team had arrested Naushad Ali alias Lalu from Faridabad, whom they described as an active member of a Pakistani espionage ring, from Nacholi village. Meanwhile, another Uttar Pradesh Police team arrested Meera Prajapati, a resident of Sadar Police Station in village Aurangabad of Mathura, and a minor.

During interrogation, all three revealed that they had been recruited into the gang by gang leader Suhel Malik. According to police, the Suhel Gang's network is well-organised and spread across several states.

Like several of the earlier arrests, Naushad is accused of sending photos and videos of railway stations and security forces to Pakistan through WhatsApp groups. These arrests took the total number of members of this alleged spy ring who have been arrested to 22.

The case exploded after Ghaziabad Police on March 14 arrested six people from Kaushambi for allegedly transmitting classified information to Pakistan. Given the seriousness of the case, they later formed an SIT. The investigation revealed several names, leading to the arrest of nine individuals on March 17. During their interrogations, several more names emerged, leading to the arrests of Naushad, Meera, and the unidentified juvenile.