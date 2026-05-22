ETV Bharat / bharat

Char Dham Yatra: Youth Killed, Another Injured As Boulders Fall From Hilltop On Kedarnath Route

NDRF, SDRF and other rescue personnel in Rudraprayag soon after a landslide on May 20 ( ANI )

Rudraprayag: A local youth was killed and a man of Nepali origin sustained serious injuries as heavy boulders and debris suddenly came crashing down from a hillside near the Hanuman temple in Sonprayag along the Kedarnath pilgrimage route in Uttarakhand on Friday.

Following the accident, the administration removed shops situated in the sensitive high-risk zones as a precautionary measure. A near-stampede like situation prevailed along the pilgrimage route for a brief period after the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, large boulders suddenly came crashing down from the hills with a loud roar, prompting people in the vicinity to flee for their lives. Reports indicate that the accident occurred while pilgrims and locals were actively moving through the area. The stones struck several shops in the vicinity.

Locals, the police and administrative teams rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations soon after the incident. The injured were rushed to hospitals while one of them succumbed to his injuries on the way. Another seriously injured man has been shifted to the district hospital, said Nandan Singh Rajwar, District Disaster Management Officer.