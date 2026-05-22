Char Dham Yatra: Youth Killed, Another Injured As Boulders Fall From Hilltop On Kedarnath Route
Several shops evacuated as a precautionary step after the incident took place near Hanuman temple in Sonprayag.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
Rudraprayag: A local youth was killed and a man of Nepali origin sustained serious injuries as heavy boulders and debris suddenly came crashing down from a hillside near the Hanuman temple in Sonprayag along the Kedarnath pilgrimage route in Uttarakhand on Friday.
Following the accident, the administration removed shops situated in the sensitive high-risk zones as a precautionary measure. A near-stampede like situation prevailed along the pilgrimage route for a brief period after the incident.
According to eyewitnesses, large boulders suddenly came crashing down from the hills with a loud roar, prompting people in the vicinity to flee for their lives. Reports indicate that the accident occurred while pilgrims and locals were actively moving through the area. The stones struck several shops in the vicinity.
Locals, the police and administrative teams rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations soon after the incident. The injured were rushed to hospitals while one of them succumbed to his injuries on the way. Another seriously injured man has been shifted to the district hospital, said Nandan Singh Rajwar, District Disaster Management Officer.
A pall of gloom has descended in the entire region following the death of the local youth.
Meanwhile, recurring incidents of landslides, falling stones, and cracking hillsides along the Kedarnath route have raised concerns among travellers. Several locations — particularly those situated between Sonprayag and Gaurikund — remain highly sensitive.
Local residents warn that the continuous falling of stones from the hillsides could trigger even larger disasters in the days to come. They urged the administration to implement permanent safety measures to secure the pilgrimage route.
The administration has appealed to both pilgrims and locals to refrain from making unnecessary stops in sensitive zones and strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the authorities. Further, travellers have been advised to exercise caution while undertaking the journey, particularly during adverse weather conditions.
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