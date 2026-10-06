ETV Bharat / bharat

Youth Congress Workers, Journalists Arrested During Protest Against Gyanesh Kumar, Granted Bail

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court has granted bail to journalists and Youth Congress activists who were protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of vote theft. Judicial Magistrate First Class Animesh Kumar issued the bail order on the night of October 5.

The court ordered their release upon the furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 15,000 each. While acknowledging that peaceful protest is a fundamental right, the court remarked that injuring police personnel on duty was a matter of concern. The Delhi Police had produced the group at Patiala House Court following their arrest, and had sought a two-week remand.

A total of 17 individuals — comprising both journalists and Youth Congress activists — were granted bail. They had been detained outside Sansad Marg police station on the morning of October 5, after refusing to disperse under Section 163 restrictions.

Opposing the remand plea, lawyer Saman Farooqui argued that the maximum punishment for the alleged offenses was less than seven years, making the arrests unnecessary. He pointed out that the grounds for arrest failed to specify the individual role of any of the accused. Although approximately 50 people were protesting, only 17 were arrested, and no CCTV footage related to the incident was presented.

Farooqui stated that the accused were young individuals exercising their democratic right to dissent and protest. He further noted that while several of the accused had sustained injuries, they were neither medically examined, nor taken to a nearby hospital immediately after the incident.

During the hearing, two of the accused alleged that they had been assaulted while in police custody at the station. Consequently, the court sought a report from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the concerned district, and directed that CCTV footage from the Sansad Marg police station be preserved.