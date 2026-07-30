ETV Bharat / bharat

Youth Congress Stages Protest, Seeks Amit Shah's Resignation

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday staged a protest here against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in connection with alleged atrocities against students during July 20 protest at the Jantar Mantar, and demanded his resignation. It has also called for a Supreme Court (SC) monitored probe into the matter.

Members of the IYC, under the leadership of its national chief, Uday Bhanu Chib, held a protest march from Kerala House to Jantar Mantar, holding placards and shouting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister and the ruling BJP. 'Amit Shah Must Go', read one of the placards.

Addressing the IYC members, Chib said the issue is not merely about students, but accountability. "If pellet guns and lethal force were used against students on the Union Home Minister's orders, responsibility must be fixed. If it happened without his knowledge, it raises serious questions about the country's internal security apparatus," he said.

The IYC chief said in either scenario, accountability must be established and action should be taken. He affirmed that they would ensure justice for the country's students and continue fighting for their cause.

Echoing the sentiments expressed by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, he emphasised that those who attacked the students must be punished, and justice ensured.

This is the right and entitlement of the nation's students, and they must receive it, he added.