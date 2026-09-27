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Youth Congress Protests Outside CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Residence Demanding His Resignation

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members, led by IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib, stage a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi on Friday, September 25, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress on Saturday night held a protest outside Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's official residence here, demanding his resignation and accountability over reported objections raised by two election commissioners on electoral roll-related decisions.

IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, who led the demonstration, said the protesters were keeping a “watch” outside Kumar's residence to “ensure that he doesn’t leave the country”.

“Youth Congress members are standing outside his house and at airports across the country,” Chib said. The protesters carried sticks and raised slogans against Kumar, demanding his resignation, as they gathered outside his residence. Chib said the IYC would continue its protest until what it described as accountability for alleged irregularities in the electoral process was established.

“We will not sit in peace until justice is delivered, until Gyanesh Kumar goes to jail. To protect the country's democracy and strengthen the Constitution, we will continue to fight,” he said.