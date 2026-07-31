ETV Bharat / bharat

Youth Congress Demands Judicial Probe Into 'Mysterious' Truck Loaded With Stones During Students' Protest

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday demanded a judicial probe into a reportedly "mysterious" truck loaded with stones spotted at Jantar Mantar and Sansad Marg, during Cockroach Janta Party's protest against NEET paper leak.

The Congress' youth wing stated "this not merely a question about a truck; it is about accountability, truth, and the rule of law".

Addressing a press conference at the Congress office here, Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib, flanked by other members of the youth wing, said, "On July 20, a dumper loaded with stones was first spotted parked at Jantar Mantar. Then it was parked in front of the IYC office, where it remained till July 25."

He said, "The question is on the day of the Parliament March, how was the truck parked there, and on whose orders was this done? Our question is, with what intent was the truck filled with stones parked in front of the IYC office, because this is also a major security lapse. Did the government want those stones to be used during the protest, so that it could then carry out a major crackdown".



The Youth Congress chief said, "The surprising thing is that the government counsel in the High Court said the truck is connected to the protesters. After that, on July 28, a tweet from Delhi Police stated the truck had been seized after an accident. This in itself is a major contradiction."