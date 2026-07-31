Youth Congress Demands Judicial Probe Into 'Mysterious' Truck Loaded With Stones During Students' Protest
IYC chief Bhanu Chib said Delhi Police has issued contradictory statements on the truck and why was it parked at Jantar Mantar, reports Santu Das.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday demanded a judicial probe into a reportedly "mysterious" truck loaded with stones spotted at Jantar Mantar and Sansad Marg, during Cockroach Janta Party's protest against NEET paper leak.
The Congress' youth wing stated "this not merely a question about a truck; it is about accountability, truth, and the rule of law".
Addressing a press conference at the Congress office here, Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib, flanked by other members of the youth wing, said, "On July 20, a dumper loaded with stones was first spotted parked at Jantar Mantar. Then it was parked in front of the IYC office, where it remained till July 25."
He said, "The question is on the day of the Parliament March, how was the truck parked there, and on whose orders was this done? Our question is, with what intent was the truck filled with stones parked in front of the IYC office, because this is also a major security lapse. Did the government want those stones to be used during the protest, so that it could then carry out a major crackdown".
The Youth Congress chief said, "The surprising thing is that the government counsel in the High Court said the truck is connected to the protesters. After that, on July 28, a tweet from Delhi Police stated the truck had been seized after an accident. This in itself is a major contradiction."
A Story of a Mysterious Truck Loaded with Stones...— Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) July 31, 2026
Seized by police on 16 July.
Back on the streets on 20 July...loaded with stones.
Who released it? Who gave the orders? And why was it near Parliament and the IYC office?
Coincidence... or a conspiracy? 🤔
:Gurmehar Kaur pic.twitter.com/JmJ72PpDly
He said, "On one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making videos, and on the other hand, Home Minister Amit Shah is getting students beaten with batons, tear gas shells fired. The government's game has been exposed."
Chib said the IYC is seeking an independent and judicial investigation into the matter. "The CCTV footage of the truck's movements should be preserved. Accountability should be fixed in thes matter and it should be revealed who orchestrated all this," he said. Chib said IYC stands firmly with all students.
Echoing similar sentiments, Chitwan Godara, vice-president of Haryana Youth Congress said, "This is not merely a question about a truck; it is about accountability, truth, and the rule of law. The counsel for the Delhi Police presented a narrative in the Delhi High Court, linking the entire episode to protesters. This is very dangerous and against the basic foundation of the Constitution".
पत्थरों से भरा ट्रक।— Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) July 31, 2026
जगह: IYC मुख्यालय के बाहर।
तारीख: 20 जुलाई, संसद घेराव का दिन।
आदेश: अमित शाह का
मकसद: इन पत्थरों का इस्तेमाल युवाओं पर हमला करवाने और फिर विपक्ष पर आरोप मढ़ने का था।
🚨AMIT SHAH EXPOSED 🚨
IYC अध्यक्ष @UdayBhanuIYC जी pic.twitter.com/Cz4sYSJ2Qt
Delhi Police earlier in a statement had said, "It is clarified that claims alleging that a truck bearing registration number HR-63-E-6865 was deliberately deployed by Delhi Police near Jantar Mantar or outside any political party office are false and misleading."
The statement on X said, "The truck was seized in FIR No 65/2026 on July 16 in connection with a road traffic accident involving the truck and an Eeco van, in which six persons were injured earlier that day. The seized vehicle was initially parked near PS Parliament Street for safe custody due to space constraints. Considering the law and order arrangements for the 'Chalo Sansad' movement, it was later emptied and shifted to a safer place in the early hours of July 20, after due instructions to the owner."
"Any claim linking the vehicle to a conspiracy against protesters is completely baseless", it stated.
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'False, Misleading': Delhi Police Rejects Conspiracy Claims Over Stone-Laden Truck Near Delhi Jantar Mantar