Youth Congress Chief Shifted To Tihar Jail After Bail Stayed, Organisation Reacts Sharply
The Youth Congress claimed that the Delhi Police quietly approached the Sessions Court against the duty magistrate's bail order.
Published : March 1, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Patiala House Court has stayed the bail granted to the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief, Uday Bhanu Chib, in the AI Summit case, and he has been shifted to Tihar Jail. This comes after the Delhi Police challenged the relief to Chib by a duty magistrate.
In response to the development, IYC wrote a strong-worded post on X saying that the Delhi Police had received instructions from above, but justice would prevail.
“Without even hearing our side, a stay was imposed on the duty magistrate's bail order, and the date for the next hearing was set for March 6. As an organization, we respect the judicial process and are considering every possible legal step against this order,” the post reads.
IYC अध्यक्ष उदय भानु चिब को तिहाड़ जेल भेजा गया।— Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) March 1, 2026
कल आधी रात को दिल्ली पुलिस द्वारा ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट के सामने रिमांड बढ़ाने की अर्जी दी गई, जिसे न्यायालय ने अवैध बताते हुए खारिज कर दिया और हमारे अध्यक्ष उदय भानु चिब को जमानत पर रिहा करने का आदेश दिया था।
एक पल के लिए लगा कि… pic.twitter.com/Oh1GxB8uRh
“Every scheme of the Delhi Police and the government will fail. Just as the Delhi Police wants to shield its masters from questions being raised about the anti-India trade deal by keeping our leaders and activists behind bars, it will never succeed in that,” it adds.
The IYC also said that the struggle against the India-US trade deal and the arrests of all their workers would intensify.
The Youth Congress claimed that the Delhi Police's Crime Branch quietly approached the Sessions Court against the duty magistrate's order while its lawyers were handling the legal proceedings for bail bonds.
“Yesterday at midnight, the Delhi Police filed an application before the duty magistrate to extend remand, which the court dismissed as illegal and ordered the release of our president, Uday Bhanu Chhib, on bail. For a moment, it seemed that this oppression by those in power would now stop, but the Delhi Police had received entirely different instructions from above,” it wrote on X.
आज, राजस्थान के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री @ashokgehlot51 जी📍IYC मुख्यालय में जारी #NyaySatyagraha में शामिल हुए... यह संदेश देने के लिए कि लोकतंत्र में असहमति अपराध नहीं होती!— Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) March 1, 2026
IYC अध्यक्ष @UdayBhanuIYC जी और अन्य युवा कांग्रेस साथियों को इसलिए गिरफ्तार किया गया क्योंकि उन्होंने “PM is… pic.twitter.com/Bvyo7KcpgU
Following the stay on the Chib’s bail, the Youth Congress organised a peaceful ‘Nyay Satyagraha’ at its headquarters in Delhi on Sunday.
Disclosing this, IYC National Media Chairman Varun Pandey stated that several senior Congress party leaders also participated in the Satyagraha and demanded the release of Chib and other workers.
