ETV Bharat / bharat

Youth Congress Chief Shifted To Tihar Jail After Bail Stayed, Organisation Reacts Sharply

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court has stayed the bail granted to the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief, Uday Bhanu Chib, in the AI Summit case, and he has been shifted to Tihar Jail. This comes after the Delhi Police challenged the relief to Chib by a duty magistrate.

In response to the development, IYC wrote a strong-worded post on X saying that the Delhi Police had received instructions from above, but justice would prevail.

“Without even hearing our side, a stay was imposed on the duty magistrate's bail order, and the date for the next hearing was set for March 6. As an organization, we respect the judicial process and are considering every possible legal step against this order,” the post reads.

“Every scheme of the Delhi Police and the government will fail. Just as the Delhi Police wants to shield its masters from questions being raised about the anti-India trade deal by keeping our leaders and activists behind bars, it will never succeed in that,” it adds.