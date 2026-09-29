'You're The Bravest Child This Court Has Ever Seen': Delhi High Court Judge's Message To 10-Year-Old Rape Victim
Bench upholds trial court's life sentence in POCSO case, orders DLSA to print order and deliver it to victim along with Rs 10.50 lakh compensation.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday evening issued a deeply sensitive, humane, and inspiring directive, while upholding a sentence issued by additional sessions judge Rajni Ranga of the Rohini trial court in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case involving a 10-year-old girl victim.
In the July 2026 sentencing order, Justice Ranga of the trial court had taken special note of the innocent yet resolute statement made by the 10-year-old victim, in which she had said, "Keep the 'uncle' in jail till he grows old."
Honoring her plea, the Delhi High Court bench of justices Pratibha Singh and Dinesh Bhatt highlighted Justice Ranga's message, in which she had departed from legalese to say: "Child, this court has heard what you said, and responded to your words." The bench also ordered that the accused "will never again breathe open air. He will spend the rest of his life in a cage; he will grow old in that cage and die there. He will never again be able to harm you, your younger sister, or any other child."
Commending the girl's bravery, the bench further remarked, "You are the bravest girl this court has ever seen. You came to court, pointed at the man who hurt you, and spoke the truth. Instead of remaining silent, you told your mother everything. It is because of this very courage of yours that the savage predator will never be able to harm another child."
'Beta, Ab Apni Zindagi Jiyo, School Jao Aur Sapne Dekho'
The court acknowledged that while justice has been served and punishment awarded, the system cannot restore the traumatic phase of the child's lost childhood. Nevertheless, concluding its message with deeply moving words intended to inspire a positive outlook on life, the bench said, "This court cannot bring back your childhood, but it promises that you have been heard. Now, child, live your life. Go to school, make friends, laugh, play, and dream. This court will always remember your courage."
The case involves the rape of the child, then aged seven, on July 23, 2023, by the convict, Sumit Shakya. The victim's family registered a POCSO case at Budh Vihar police station. The trial court convicted Shakya in May and sentenced him to life in prison in July. Shakya had subsequently appealed against his sentence with the High Court, which on Monday upheld the trial court's order.
The bench also directed that the victim's family be compensated with Rs 10.50 lakh, as ordered by the trial court. The bench also instructed the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to file a compliance report within two weeks, and to have the court's order printed and delivered securely to the girl and her family, along with the compensation amount.
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