ETV Bharat / bharat

'You're The Bravest Child This Court Has Ever Seen': Delhi High Court Judge's Message To 10-Year-Old Rape Victim

In the July 2026 sentencing order, Justice Ranga of the trial court had taken special note of the innocent yet resolute statement made by the 10-year-old victim, in which she had said, "Keep the 'uncle' in jail till he grows old."

Honoring her plea, the Delhi High Court bench of justices Pratibha Singh and Dinesh Bhatt highlighted Justice Ranga's message, in which she had departed from legalese to say: "Child, this court has heard what you said, and responded to your words." The bench also ordered that the accused "will never again breathe open air. He will spend the rest of his life in a cage; he will grow old in that cage and die there. He will never again be able to harm you, your younger sister, or any other child."

Commending the girl's bravery, the bench further remarked, "You are the bravest girl this court has ever seen. You came to court, pointed at the man who hurt you, and spoke the truth. Instead of remaining silent, you told your mother everything. It is because of this very courage of yours that the savage predator will never be able to harm another child."