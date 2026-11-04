'Your CM Can't Be Intoxicated Every Evening': Rahul Gandhi Sounds Poll Bugle In Punjab With Scathing Attack On CM Mann
Addressing the Congress' 'Insaaf Rally' in Sangrur, an AAP stronghold, Rahul called 'chitta' a major issue in the state.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
Sangrur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sounded the party's poll bugle for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab by launching a scathing attack at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party led government at the Centre.
Addressing the Congress' 'Insaaf Rally' at Fagguwala village in Sangrur, an AAP stronghold, Rahul accused CM Bhagwant Mann of drinking on the premises of the Parliament during his tenure as the Lok Sabha MP while questioning the AAP government's fight against the drug problem in Punjab.
LIVE: Congress President Shri @kharge and LoP Shri @RahulGandhi address the Insaaf Rally in Sangrur, Punjab https://t.co/0ke0JGYyO5— Congress (@INCIndia) November 4, 2026
Recalling his days with Mann in the lower house of the Parliament, Rahul said, "I used to be in the Lok Sabha with him (Mann). He would sit with us and share jokes. By 11:00 AM, the smell of alcohol would already be in his breath”.
The Congress leader further alleged, “Look, I am not saying that Bhagwant Mann shouldn't drink; that is his personal matter. If he chooses to drink, that is entirely his own preference. But if you truly want to combat the drug problem, your Chief Minister cannot be intoxicated every single evening. You need someone who will fight for Punjab, someone who genuinely feels the pain caused by drugs and carries the suffering of Punjab in their heart."
Targeting the Mann-led AAP government over the drug abuse issue in Punjab, Rahul called 'chitta' (adulterated heroin) a major issue in the state.
“Many years back, I had said that drugs are spreading in Punjab. The BJP and the Akali Dal at that time said Rahul Gandhi does not know anything about Punjab, downplaying the drug menace. Today, ‘chitta' (adulterated heroin) is a major issue in the state,” Rahul said.
He said that the people of Punjab “need a government that works for Punjab. Not like AAP, which is run from Delhi”. “Tell me, which poll promises did it fulfil?” he asked the crowd while urging them to vote for Congress in the upcoming assembly polls for jobs and a drugs-free Punjab.
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