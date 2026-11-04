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'Your CM Can't Be Intoxicated Every Evening': Rahul Gandhi Sounds Poll Bugle In Punjab With Scathing Attack On CM Mann

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders at a rally in Sangrur, Punjab ( PTI )

Sangrur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sounded the party's poll bugle for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab by launching a scathing attack at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party led government at the Centre.

Addressing the Congress' 'Insaaf Rally' at Fagguwala village in Sangrur, an AAP stronghold, Rahul accused CM Bhagwant Mann of drinking on the premises of the Parliament during his tenure as the Lok Sabha MP while questioning the AAP government's fight against the drug problem in Punjab.

Recalling his days with Mann in the lower house of the Parliament, Rahul said, "I used to be in the Lok Sabha with him (Mann). He would sit with us and share jokes. By 11:00 AM, the smell of alcohol would already be in his breath”. The Congress leader further alleged, “Look, I am not saying that Bhagwant Mann shouldn't drink; that is his personal matter. If he chooses to drink, that is entirely his own preference. But if you truly want to combat the drug problem, your Chief Minister cannot be intoxicated every single evening. You need someone who will fight for Punjab, someone who genuinely feels the pain caused by drugs and carries the suffering of Punjab in their heart."