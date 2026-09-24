ETV Bharat / bharat

'Your Case Is 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram': SC Rejects BRS MLA's Plea Against Disqualification

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea by BRS MLA Danam Nagender challenging a Telangana High Court order, which disqualified him following his defection to the ruling Congress, observing it was a case of 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram'.

The High Court had set aside an order from the Assembly Speaker in March this year that dismissed petitions seeking his disqualification. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the BRS MLA.

The bench found no reason to interfere with the high court's order. “Your case is ‘Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram, phir aaya Ram’?” Justice Bagchi remarked orally. The phrase describes politicians who frequently switch sides. Rohatgi submitted that there is a provision in the Tenth Schedule to condone the act of a member giving up party membership. "Ghar Wapasi?" Justice Bagchi commented, again in a lighter vein.

Rohatgi referred to Paragraph 2(1)(b) of the Tenth Schedule. The senior counsel contended that there is a provision where the party can condone the member's act.

However, the bench pointed out that this provision is applicable only to Para 2(1)(b) regarding voting against the whip, and not to Para 2(1)(a), which deals with giving up of party membership.