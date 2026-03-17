ETV Bharat / bharat

Alwar Youth Recounts Myanmar Cyber Slavery Horror, Was Promised Well-Paying Job Abroad

Alwar: An Alwar youth who is among the few to have escaped from the clutches of ‘cyber slavery’ in Myanmar stands out as an example for those looking for shortcuts to prosperity in an era where finding well-paying jobs is very difficult. Aman’s journey is a spine-chilling experience that exemplifies how a large number of Indians are lured into crime by the promise of high salaries and jobs abroad.

Aman’s ordeal began on September 5, 2025, when some agents lured this youngster from Daudpur in Alwar with the promise of a high-paying job in Myanmar. The day after he arrived in Myanmar, he was taken to a company where he was forced to sign a one-year contract before he could begin work. “My passport was taken away, and I was told there that I would not be offered a legitimate job but would instead engage in online fraud. My primary job was to lure and defraud Indian-American citizens through social media,” he shared.

Aman said that around 270 Indian youth have recently returned to India from Myanmar, of which more than 20 are from Rajasthan. He disclosed that they were freed from the quagmire of crime after the Myanmar Army carried out an operation.

These youngsters later returned safely to India after contacting the Indian Embassy in Myanmar. Aman revealed that many brokers are extorting huge sums of money from young people in the name of providing them jobs abroad and then pushing them into the quagmire of crime.

“Such brokers extort huge sums of money from the youngsters by luring them with the promise of good jobs paying high salaries abroad. They take them abroad and hand them over to active call centres run by criminals involved in online fraud,” he disclosed.