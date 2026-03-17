Alwar Youth Recounts Myanmar Cyber Slavery Horror, Was Promised Well-Paying Job Abroad
Once Aman reached Myanmar, he was forced into working at a call centre that defrauded Indian-Americans by posing as young women.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 5:48 PM IST
Alwar: An Alwar youth who is among the few to have escaped from the clutches of ‘cyber slavery’ in Myanmar stands out as an example for those looking for shortcuts to prosperity in an era where finding well-paying jobs is very difficult. Aman’s journey is a spine-chilling experience that exemplifies how a large number of Indians are lured into crime by the promise of high salaries and jobs abroad.
Aman’s ordeal began on September 5, 2025, when some agents lured this youngster from Daudpur in Alwar with the promise of a high-paying job in Myanmar. The day after he arrived in Myanmar, he was taken to a company where he was forced to sign a one-year contract before he could begin work. “My passport was taken away, and I was told there that I would not be offered a legitimate job but would instead engage in online fraud. My primary job was to lure and defraud Indian-American citizens through social media,” he shared.
Aman said that around 270 Indian youth have recently returned to India from Myanmar, of which more than 20 are from Rajasthan. He disclosed that they were freed from the quagmire of crime after the Myanmar Army carried out an operation.
These youngsters later returned safely to India after contacting the Indian Embassy in Myanmar. Aman revealed that many brokers are extorting huge sums of money from young people in the name of providing them jobs abroad and then pushing them into the quagmire of crime.
“Such brokers extort huge sums of money from the youngsters by luring them with the promise of good jobs paying high salaries abroad. They take them abroad and hand them over to active call centres run by criminals involved in online fraud,” he disclosed.
Talking about the modus operandi of the fraudsters, Aman said Indian citizens were persuaded to invest through trading apps by creating fake handles of young women on social media apps. As soon as people fell into the cyber honey trap and invested through USDT (a cryptocurrency), the money was withdrawn.
He said that in Myanmar, youth from India as well as from other countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan are engaged in the fraud. “These youth are given tasks to commit. Many youth go there in search of jobs and get trapped in the muck of online fraud,” he said.
Talking about his experience, he said, “On January 21, the Army raided cyber fraud sites in Myanmar. While the cybercriminals escaped, the Army rescued young people from their clutches. Approximately 270 Indians were freed in the Army raid.”
He said that many high-tech call centres operate in Myanmar where young people from several countries, including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, are duped into committing online fraud. The operators keep a close eye on the employees, and punish young people who fail to meet their targets, while those who meet their targets are rewarded.
Also Read:
- Haryana Youth Duped Of Rs 1 Lakh On Pretext Of Job In Thailand; Rescued After Three Months In Captivity
- Families Of Hyderabad Youth 'Enslaved' On Myanmar-Thailand Border Seek Help For Safe Return
- China Says ‘Completely Dismantled’ Chinese Online Extortion Syndicates In Myanmar, Cambodia
- Home Ministry Orders NIA Probe After Educated Haryana Youth Escapes Human Traffickers From Myanmar