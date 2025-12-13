ETV Bharat / bharat

Bastar Olympics: Kishan Kumar Hapka, Who Lost A Leg From A Naxalite IED, Wins Archery Gold

Jagdalpur: They say that if you have courage in your heart, you don't need wings to fly, just determination will do. This is exactly what a talented athlete from Chhattisgarh's Bastar, Kishan Kumar Hapka, has demonstrated. Once a member of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), the 27-year-old resident of Bhairamgarh in the Naxal-affected district of Bijapur hasn't let Naxalite violence deter him.

Life changed the day, while walking in the forest, Hapka stepped on a pressure bomb planted by the Maoists. With the help of his DRG colleagues, the seriously injured Hapka was taken to the hospital, where doctors broke the devastating news — Hapka's leg was so severely injured, it would have to be amputated.

A team of doctors performed surgery and amputated Kishan Kumar Hapka's injured leg. For a long time, he was in shock over the loss. But with the encouragement of his family, Hapka resolved to achieve something significant in life. Passionate about archery since childhood, he turned it into his driving force.

Kishan Kumar Hapka participated in this year's Bastar Olympics, and went on to win gold. As all of Bastar basks in his success, an ecstatic Hapka wants to continue his successful journey, by participating in larger sporting events to bring glory to Bastar, saying that to achieve success in life, whether as an layman or an athlete, one has to set goals and stick to them.