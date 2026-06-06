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Young Mahant Stabbed To Death In Rajasthan, Police Detain Priest

Kota: A young priest at Chandrasel Math here in Rajasthan was stabbed to death on Friday night.

An unidentified man attacked Mahant Devanand Maharaj with a sharp-edged weapon in his room at the temple. Police said the victim was attacked from behind, resulting in multiple wounds on his shoulder and back.

Police have detained another saint, Nandanvan, for his suspected role in the murder. He is now being questioned.