Young Mahant Stabbed To Death In Rajasthan, Police Detain Priest
Mahant Devanand Maharaj was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon in his room at the temple on Friday night.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Kota: A young priest at Chandrasel Math here in Rajasthan was stabbed to death on Friday night.
An unidentified man attacked Mahant Devanand Maharaj with a sharp-edged weapon in his room at the temple. Police said the victim was attacked from behind, resulting in multiple wounds on his shoulder and back.
Police have detained another saint, Nandanvan, for his suspected role in the murder. He is now being questioned.
Upon learning of the incident, members of the temple trust arrived at the scene, and the police were summoned. FSL team and dog squad also arrived at the scene to collect evidence.
DSP Rudra Prakash Sharma said that the victim had already died by the time police arrived at the temple. He said this was likely not the work of a single person. No clear motive has emerged yet, he added.
City SP Tejaswini Gautam said police detained Nandanvan for questioning because members of the temple trust suspected his role. It is alleged that Nandanvan harboured jealousy toward Devanand. Police are also exploring other angles. After learning of the incident, many villagers from Chandrasel and the surrounding areas gathered at the temple premises. This sudden and tragic turn of events left the villagers in shock.
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