ETV Bharat / bharat

Young Lawyer 'Sent To Custody': Bar Council Of India Urges CJI To Take Action Against Andhra HC Judge

Bar Council Of India Urges CJI To Take Action Against Andhra HC Judge ( File photo )

New Delhi: The Bar Council of India on Wednesday sought Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s intervention following an incident where a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court reportedly sent a young advocate to 24-hour judicial custody over a procedural lapse. The controversy originated from proceedings on May 5.

BCI Chairperson and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, in a formal representation, termed the conduct of Justice Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao "grossly inappropriate” and “damaging to the confidence of the Bar."

The communication said that despite the advocate "repeatedly seeking pardon and mercy" and claiming physical pain, the judge remained "unmoved."

"I most respectfully request your lordship to kindly take immediate institutional cognizance of the matter and call for the video recording of the proceedings, the order passed, and the surrounding circumstances," wrote Mishra.