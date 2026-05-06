Young Lawyer 'Sent To Custody': Bar Council Of India Urges CJI To Take Action Against Andhra HC Judge
BCI Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra urged CJI to intervene to ensure that faith of bar in the protective and corrective role of judiciary is restored.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Bar Council of India on Wednesday sought Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s intervention following an incident where a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court reportedly sent a young advocate to 24-hour judicial custody over a procedural lapse. The controversy originated from proceedings on May 5.
BCI Chairperson and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, in a formal representation, termed the conduct of Justice Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao "grossly inappropriate” and “damaging to the confidence of the Bar."
The communication said that despite the advocate "repeatedly seeking pardon and mercy" and claiming physical pain, the judge remained "unmoved."
"I most respectfully request your lordship to kindly take immediate institutional cognizance of the matter and call for the video recording of the proceedings, the order passed, and the surrounding circumstances," wrote Mishra.
"I further request that appropriate administrative action may kindly be considered, including withdrawal of judicial work from the learned Judge pending review, his immediate transfer to some far-off High Court, and his nomination for appropriate judicial training/orientation on court management, judicial temperament, Bar-Bench relations, and proportional exercise of contempt/judicial authority," Mishra wrote.
He said this representation is made to preserve the judiciary's dignity, moral authority and public confidence. He added that judges command the highest respect not by fear, but by fairness, patience, restraint, and constitutional humility.
Mishra urged the CJI to intervene at the earliest to ensure that the faith of the bar, particularly young advocates, in the protective and corrective role of the judiciary is restored. According to the BCI, a video circulating online shows Justice Rao, during a hearing, rebuking a young advocate who was unable to produce a specific order copy.
The judge allegedly told the lawyer, "now you will learn," and mocked his experience before directing the registrar and police personnel to take him into custody for 24 hours. The BCI chairperson said that the judge’s actions lacked proportionality and fairness.
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