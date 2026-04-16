ETV Bharat / bharat

You Will Get Objective Treatment, Delhi HC On Priyadarshini Mattoo Case Convict's Premature Release Plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday assured Santosh Kumar Singh, a life convict in the 1996 Priyadarshini Mattoo rape and murder case, that he would get an "objective treatment" on the issue of his premature release, as it remarked that the sentence review board seemed to be proceeding on public perception.

Justice Anup J Bhambhani said there was no doubt that the offence was heinous and the family of the deceased suffered a "permanent loss", but the sentence review board (SRB) seemed to be deciding the pleas for premature release like the blindfolded Lady Justice.

"SRB seems to be proceeding on public perception. You are a hugely unpopular person... SRB is looking at things like Lady Justice as she originally was, with blindfolds. Your name doesn't sound good, so I am rejecting it," the judge remarked orally.

The court informed that it was seized of several other cases arising from the rejection of premature release pleas of convicts by the SRB and listed Singh's petition on the same issue along with them on April 20. The court was dealing with Singh's application seeking to advance from May 18 the date of the hearing on his petition regarding premature release.

Senior advocate Mohit Mathur, appearing for the convict, submitted that Singh has spent 31 years in custody and, despite the high court's exhaustive decision passed last year on an earlier rejection of his plea for premature release, the SRB rejected his case again on the same grounds.

Justice Bhambhani said that there were "worse cases", including that of 41 years in custody, as the SRB was "just rejecting things" on account of the heinousness of the offence despite receiving recommendations to the contrary.

"You will be treated objectively. You will be treated in accordance with what I distil," he said. In his petition, Singh challenged the November 27, 2025, decision of the SRB rejecting his case for premature release.

The counsel for Mattoo's brother opposed the plea to advance the date of the hearing and said the convict committed a grave offence. The court, however, said that Singh was punished for the offence and asked if he could be kept in jail.