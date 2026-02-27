‘You Want To Hang Him?’, SC To Nitish Katara's Counsel On Furlough For Vikas Yadav
The SC bench said Yadav has undergone 23 years of incarceration and furloughs can bring positive changes to behaviour of convicts.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 27, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday observed that granting furlough could help reform prisoners while allowing a plea of Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year jail term without remission for the 2002 murder of business executive Nitish Katara.
Yadav had sought release from prison on furlough. When the complainant’s counsel vehemently opposed the relief for Yadav, the apex court asked, “You want to hang him? Is it? Furlough is a temporary release from prison, not a suspension or remission of the entire sentence, and is typically granted to long-term inmates who have served a portion of their sentences.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench observed that Yadav has undergone 23 years of incarceration. However, the complainant’s counsel vehemently opposed grant of furlough to Yadav even as the bench remained unconvinced.
“You want to hang him? Is it? What is the point of hearing you in this matter? After 23 years, you don’t want to let things go. We need to let things go,” observed the bench. Justice Sundresh orally observed that grant of such relief can sometimes help in the reformation of the convict.
Justice Sundresh, referring to his tenure in the Madras High Court, said there were positive changes in the behaviour of the prisoners, who were sentenced to life imprisonment in a bomb blast case after they received parole. After hearing submissions, the bench granted him furlough till March 7 to spend time with his family during Holi.
“Furlough is now sought on the ground that he wishes to spend time during Holi. Without going into the merits, we permit the petitioner to be released on furlough till March 7,” the bench said.
In February, the Delhi High Court had turned down Yadav’s plea seeking to be released from the prison on furlough for 21 days. The high court had said Yadav was convicted for committing “grave offences” and was “statutorily ineligible” for the relief of furlough under the Delhi Prison Rules (DPR), 2018.
Also Read
Nitish Katara Murder: Delhi HC Dismisses Vikas Yadav's Plea For Release On Furlough