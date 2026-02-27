ETV Bharat / bharat

‘You Want To Hang Him?’, SC To Nitish Katara's Counsel On Furlough For Vikas Yadav

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday observed that granting furlough could help reform prisoners while allowing a plea of Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year jail term without remission for the 2002 murder of business executive Nitish Katara.

Yadav had sought release from prison on furlough. When the complainant’s counsel vehemently opposed the relief for Yadav, the apex court asked, “You want to hang him? Is it? Furlough is a temporary release from prison, not a suspension or remission of the entire sentence, and is typically granted to long-term inmates who have served a portion of their sentences.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench observed that Yadav has undergone 23 years of incarceration. However, the complainant’s counsel vehemently opposed grant of furlough to Yadav even as the bench remained unconvinced.

“You want to hang him? Is it? What is the point of hearing you in this matter? After 23 years, you don’t want to let things go. We need to let things go,” observed the bench. Justice Sundresh orally observed that grant of such relief can sometimes help in the reformation of the convict.