ETV Bharat / bharat

‘You Want Me to Criticise (Tamil Nadu CM) Vijay?’: Union Minister Suresh Gopi Snaps At Reporters Over Kallakurichi Questions

Chennai: Union Minister of State and popular Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi reacted sharply when reporters questioned him about the Kallakurichi incident and sought his comments on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, saying he would speak on the matter only after understanding the details.

“I visit Chennai only occasionally. How can you ask me this question? Ask the people of Tamil Nadu. Ask the DMK, the BJP or the AIADMK. That is how you will understand the situation,” he said.

Suresh Gopi, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP representing Thrissur in Keralam, arrived in Chennai on Sunday. Interacting with reporters at the airport, he was first asked to comment on the TVK government, which has completed six months in office in Tamil Nadu.

He added that he had no opinion on the TVK government at present. “I can speak about Kerala. If an issue comes up, one can express an opinion after understanding how it originated and how the government is handling it,” he said.

Asked about rising prices of essential commodities, including rice, in Tamil Nadu, Suresh Gopi said inflation was being felt across states.

“Prices are rising not only in Tamil Nadu but in every state. They are going up in Kerala and Karnataka as well. If prices in Tamil Nadu rise significantly, then go ahead and stage a protest,” he remarked.

On Tamil Nadu’s decision to reduce the tax on aviation turbine fuel (ATF), he said every state had the option of reducing taxes on petrol. The Centre, he claimed, had already reduced central taxes on petrol to the maximum extent possible.

Referring to the continuing conflict involving Iran, he said it would take some time for petrol and diesel prices to come down.

"Every state can reduce the tax on petrol. The tax on petrol has been reduced to the extent that it reduces the tax for the nation. The war is not over. It is time for the taxes on petrol and diesel to be reduced... We may wish for prices to come down the next day. But technically it is not possible right away. Oil companies have already incurred losses of Rs 42,000 crore. All this needs to be compensated. Prices have also increased in Kerala. I do not know how prices have increased in Tamil Nadu. They have also increased in Karnataka... there is chaos in the supply of petroleum products. We are doing whatever needs to be done to fix it...," the Union minster told reporters.