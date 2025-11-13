ETV Bharat / bharat

'You Trust UK Data But Not Indian Govt,' SC To Petitioners On Adverse Effects Of Covid Vaccine

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a plea seeking compensation from Centre for the deaths allegedly caused due to Covid-19 vaccines.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing arguments on the pleas including the one which alleged that two women lost their lives in 2021 after taking the first dose of Covishield vaccine. It was alleged that after vaccination, both of them suffered from severe adverse effects following immunization.

During the hearing, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioners in one of the pleas, argued that the same vaccine was used in the UK and India administered 30 times more jabs as compared to the UK. Gonsalves said the difference is so large that there seems to be a worrying discrepancy between the UK, which is putting its data transparently, and India which is hiding the data of deaths.

Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, opposed the plea. Bhati submitted that the issue was already dealt with earlier and a verdict was delivered by the apex court in that matter.

Justice Nath asked Gonsalves, "You believe that the UK has put all the data correctly on the website and your country has not done it?"