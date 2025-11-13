'You Trust UK Data But Not Indian Govt,' SC To Petitioners On Adverse Effects Of Covid Vaccine
The court reserved its verdict on a plea seeking compensation from Centre for deaths allegedly caused due to Covid-19 vaccines.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 13, 2025 at 8:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a plea seeking compensation from Centre for the deaths allegedly caused due to Covid-19 vaccines.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing arguments on the pleas including the one which alleged that two women lost their lives in 2021 after taking the first dose of Covishield vaccine. It was alleged that after vaccination, both of them suffered from severe adverse effects following immunization.
During the hearing, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioners in one of the pleas, argued that the same vaccine was used in the UK and India administered 30 times more jabs as compared to the UK. Gonsalves said the difference is so large that there seems to be a worrying discrepancy between the UK, which is putting its data transparently, and India which is hiding the data of deaths.
Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, opposed the plea. Bhati submitted that the issue was already dealt with earlier and a verdict was delivered by the apex court in that matter.
Justice Nath asked Gonsalves, "You believe that the UK has put all the data correctly on the website and your country has not done it?"
Gonsalves contended that UK data seems to be correct but he could be corrected on that. "You trust the data uploaded by the UK government... And you don't trust the data uploaded by our government," the bench said.
The senior counsel emphasized that petitioners have prayed that an expert body, independent of the government, should look into it and stressed that the matter requires an investigation.
Bhati referred to data about Covid-19 vaccination in India up to December 2024. "The total doses administered in India is 220 crores. Total AEFI cases reported is 92,697, in percentage it is 0.0042," the law officer said, adding the total deaths reported was 1,171 which was 0.00005 per cent. The bench was informed that minor cases were 89,854 and severe or serious cases were 2,843.
Bhati said, "We can't say anything is fool proof. Every drug will have a side effect. The point is how it impacts me will not be the same how it impacts my colleague".
After hearing submissions, the bench asked the parties to submit their written submissions. The bench said it would pass the order after considering everything.
