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You Got The Date Wrong: Omar Abdullah To Nadda On JKSSB Paper Leak

File photo of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah ( ANI )

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday rejected Union minister J P Nadda's claim linking his government to the SSB paper leak in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the incident occurred under the LG administration in 2022, long before his government took office in 2024. Abdullah was responding to remarks made by Nadda during a press conference on Wednesday, where the Union health minister accused the NC and the Congress of remaining silent on paper leak scandals. "You are absolutely correct about the SSB paper leak in J&K @JPNadda ji but you have got the date wrong. It was 2022," Abdullah said in a post on X.