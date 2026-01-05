ETV Bharat / bharat

‘You Did Not Even Spare God’, SC Setback For Shankardas In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

New Delhi: In a setback for KP Shankardas, a former member of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the Supreme Court on Monday declined to expunge remarks made by the Kerala High Court in the Sabarimala gold theft case.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and SC Sharma. The bench said Shankardas, who had signed the minutes of meeting of the Devaswom Board, cannot evade responsibility in the theft case. The bench orally observed that "he did not even spare God".

The bench declined to expunge five paragraphs from the judgment of the Kerala High Court. It said there is no reason to interfere with the observations of the high court at this stage. The high court had observed that Devaswom Board members Shankardas and Vijayakumar bore responsibility in the gold robbery case. Shankardas contended that these observations were made without giving hearing to him.