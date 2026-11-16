'You Can't Sit In Chair You Don't Deserve': Lawyer To CJI Surya Kant While Seeking Urgent Hearing
A tense situation prevailed in the CJI court as the lawyer was escorted out and audio-visual recording of the proceedings shut-off.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 16, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court witnessed an unusual courtroom spectacle on Monday, as a lawyer was escorted out after allegedly making unsubstantiated and disparaging remarks against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, while demanding an urgent hearing on his matter. The lawyer contended that a communication he had addressed to the CJI's office on November 2 had elicited no response.
The matter was mentioned by the lawyer before a bench comprising the CJI and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. As soon as the bench assembled in the afternoon, the lawyer sought an urgent hearing on his matter.
He alleged that he has not received any response from the CJI's office on his communication on the issue sent on November 2. The lawyer also contended that this item was given to the CJI in his office on November 2, and after 15 days, he has not given him a reply. “So, I am forced to come before this court,” he submitted.
The counsel contended that it is an urgent matter and urged the bench to examine the papers of his matter. The bench asked the counsel to wait, observing that it would examine the matter.
However, the counsel refused to wait and proceeded to make personal remarks against the CJI. "No, I won't wait. You can't sit in that chair, you don't deserve..," he exclaimed.
After these remarks from the lawyer, the audio-video of the proceedings was shut off. According to lawyers who were present in the courtroom, the counsel was subsequently escorted out.
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