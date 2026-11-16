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'You Can't Sit In Chair You Don't Deserve': Lawyer To CJI Surya Kant While Seeking Urgent Hearing

Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court witnessed an unusual courtroom spectacle on Monday, as a lawyer was escorted out after allegedly making unsubstantiated and disparaging remarks against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, while demanding an urgent hearing on his matter. The lawyer contended that a communication he had addressed to the CJI's office on November 2 had elicited no response.

The matter was mentioned by the lawyer before a bench comprising the CJI and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. As soon as the bench assembled in the afternoon, the lawyer sought an urgent hearing on his matter.