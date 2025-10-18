ETV Bharat / bharat

Yogi Adityanath Leads 200 NDA Heavyweights From UP For Bihar Election Campaign

Lucknow: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has deployed more than 200 leaders from Uttar Pradesh, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, to support its campaign in the state, party officials said.

A key campaigner for the NDA, Adityanath has already held many rallies in Danapur and Saharsa districts and will likely conduct around 20 more across Bihar to boost support in areas where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance faces tough competition.

BJP state spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said the UP leaders would work across all 243 assembly seats, starting with 121 seats in the first phase. “They will engage in door-to-door campaigns, public meetings, and roadshows alongside senior leaders, including Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak, and Water Power Minister Swatantra Dev Singh,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath Leads 200 NDA Heavyweights From UP For Bihar Election Campaign (ETV Bharat)

Tripathi said the campaign would highlight the development model of the Yogi Adityanath government in UP to encourage voters to support it. “Leaders will focus on promoting central schemes such as PM Awas, Ujjwala, and Ayushman Card, besides issues of migrant workers, farmers, youth, and women, to make voters aware about the developmental agenda,” he said.