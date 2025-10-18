Yogi Adityanath Leads 200 NDA Heavyweights From UP For Bihar Election Campaign
Published : October 18, 2025 at 6:06 PM IST
Lucknow: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has deployed more than 200 leaders from Uttar Pradesh, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, to support its campaign in the state, party officials said.
A key campaigner for the NDA, Adityanath has already held many rallies in Danapur and Saharsa districts and will likely conduct around 20 more across Bihar to boost support in areas where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance faces tough competition.
BJP state spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said the UP leaders would work across all 243 assembly seats, starting with 121 seats in the first phase. “They will engage in door-to-door campaigns, public meetings, and roadshows alongside senior leaders, including Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak, and Water Power Minister Swatantra Dev Singh,” he said.
Tripathi said the campaign would highlight the development model of the Yogi Adityanath government in UP to encourage voters to support it. “Leaders will focus on promoting central schemes such as PM Awas, Ujjwala, and Ayushman Card, besides issues of migrant workers, farmers, youth, and women, to make voters aware about the developmental agenda,” he said.
The spokesperson said the decisions had been made based on the demand of the candidates, as Adityanath’s popularity is expected to benefit the BJP. In the last Bihar elections, Adityanath held 17 rallies, which took place in several districts like Champaran. These campaigns focused on areas with 74 BJP seats.
“The NDA won a total of 125 seats, of which the BJP won 74. Uttar Pradesh CM’s campaigning strengthened the Hindu vote, helping Nitish Kumar become CM again. The BJP won 35 seats where it held rallies.”
This year, the NDA has fielded candidates for all 243 seats, with the BJP contesting 71 and its ally JDU contesting 57. Other allies have received the remaining seats.
During a recent rally in Danapur, Yogi said the “brotherhood between Bihar and UP is strong” and called a “double-engine government” a guarantee for development.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda are also scheduled to hold rallies in Bihar ahead of the elections as they are among the 40 star campaigners for the Bihar polls.
