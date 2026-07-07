ETV Bharat / bharat

SP, Cong 'Attacking' Sanatan Faith, Keep Mum On Waqf Issues: Adityanath

Pratapgarh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday slammed the Congress and Samajwadi Party for "attacking" Sanatan and asked why their mouths were "glued shut" when it came to Waqf issues. He was addressing a gathering during a programme in Pratapgarh.

"Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, which are attacking Sanatan faith over alleged theft of offerings at the Ram temple were silent on the Waqf land issue. Why are SP and Congress leaders' mouths glued shut with Fevicol when it comes to Waqf matters?" he said.

He further alleged that SP wanted to see the 'gulami dhancha' (structure) of Babri, in an apparent reference to the Mughal rule. "But now, a grand Ram temple stands there, and this pains them," he said.