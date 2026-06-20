ETV Bharat / bharat

Yoga Promotes Healthy Ageing By Improving Brain, Heart And Cellular Health, Says Expert

New Delhi: Yoga functions as a multi-system intervention that promotes healthy ageing by improving the health of the brain, nervous system, hormones, cells, muscles and bones, according to clinical research. Experts say that regular yoga practice not only increases lifespan but also extends the health span.

As the world marks International Yoga Day on June 21 with the theme of Yoga for Healthy Ageing, medical experts say yoga positively influences the body's response to stress while improving cellular function. Regular practice enhances the body's antioxidant defence system by increasing enzymes such as superoxide dismutase (SOD) and glutathione. It reduces oxidative stress that contributes to ageing.

Yoga also lowers inflammatory markers, including interleukin-6 (IL-6) and C-reactive protein (CRP), both of which are linked to chronic age-related diseases.

Boosts brain health and memory

Studies using Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) have found that people who practise yoga over the long term have greater grey matter volume in the prefrontal cortex and hippocampus. These are brain regions responsible for memory, learning and decision-making that typically shrink with age.

Breathing techniques such as pranayama activate the vagus nerve, helping the body shift from a stress-induced fight-or-flight state to a calmer rest-and-digest mode. Yoga also increases levels of Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF), a protein that supports learning, memory, and the growth of new brain cells.

Improves strength, balance and mobility

Yoga helps older adults maintain physical function by improving balance, muscle strength, and flexibility. Regular stretching reduces stiffness and helps with mobility in the spine and hips. When done balancing postures, they help stimulate muscles and joints. Additionally, gentle loading of bones during yoga can also slow down bone loss in elderly and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

Supports heart health and diabetes management