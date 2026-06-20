Yoga Promotes Healthy Ageing By Improving Brain, Heart And Cellular Health, Says Expert
The world marks International Yoga Day on June 21 with the theme of Yoga for Healthy Ageing, writes By Dr Sudhindra Vooturi
Published : June 20, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST|
Updated : June 20, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Yoga functions as a multi-system intervention that promotes healthy ageing by improving the health of the brain, nervous system, hormones, cells, muscles and bones, according to clinical research. Experts say that regular yoga practice not only increases lifespan but also extends the health span.
As the world marks International Yoga Day on June 21 with the theme of Yoga for Healthy Ageing, medical experts say yoga positively influences the body's response to stress while improving cellular function. Regular practice enhances the body's antioxidant defence system by increasing enzymes such as superoxide dismutase (SOD) and glutathione. It reduces oxidative stress that contributes to ageing.
Yoga also lowers inflammatory markers, including interleukin-6 (IL-6) and C-reactive protein (CRP), both of which are linked to chronic age-related diseases.
Boosts brain health and memory
Studies using Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) have found that people who practise yoga over the long term have greater grey matter volume in the prefrontal cortex and hippocampus. These are brain regions responsible for memory, learning and decision-making that typically shrink with age.
Breathing techniques such as pranayama activate the vagus nerve, helping the body shift from a stress-induced fight-or-flight state to a calmer rest-and-digest mode. Yoga also increases levels of Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF), a protein that supports learning, memory, and the growth of new brain cells.
Improves strength, balance and mobility
Yoga helps older adults maintain physical function by improving balance, muscle strength, and flexibility. Regular stretching reduces stiffness and helps with mobility in the spine and hips. When done balancing postures, they help stimulate muscles and joints. Additionally, gentle loading of bones during yoga can also slow down bone loss in elderly and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.
Supports heart health and diabetes management
Regular yoga practice can help lower blood pressure as it helps reduce vascular resistance. As a result, the risk of stroke and cardiovascular disease reduce. It also improves insulin sensitivity that can help people with Type 2 diabetes control their blood sugar.
While yoga has several health benefits, it is advisable to practice with safety, especially elderlies to reduce the risk of osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, and joint replacements.
Those with cardiovascular conditions should avoid headstands and shoulder stands, as these can increase intracranial and intraocular pressure or trigger dizziness due to sudden changes in blood pressure.
Individuals who have undergone hip or knee replacement surgery or suffer from severe arthritis should avoid deep squats, kneeling poses and full lotus positions. Chair-based yoga or the use of blankets and props can reduce strain on the joints.
Forceful breathing techniques such as Kapalabhati and prolonged breath retention should be avoided, especially by elderly practitioners with heart or respiratory conditions. Gentle alternate nostril breathing (Nadi Shodhana) is considered a safer option.
Medical consultation recommended
Doctors recommend that senior citizens consult their physician before beginning a yoga programme. A baseline medical assessment should include screening for cardiovascular disease, stroke risk, bone density, previous joint replacements, diabetes control, dizziness, chronic pain, and joint stiffness.
Yoga instructors are also encouraged to create a safe environment by using anti-skid flooring, non-slip mats, yoga blocks, and other supportive props. Adequate hydration, modified standing postures, and proper breathing techniques can make yoga both safe and beneficial for elderly practitioners.
(The writer is Director of Center for Rehabilitation at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. (KIMS Hospital)
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