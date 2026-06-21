ETV Bharat / bharat

'Yoga for Healthy Ageing': Karnataka Marks International Yoga Day With Message Of Lifelong Wellness

Bengaluru: Karnataka marked 12th International Yoga Day with large-scale celebrations at the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha on Sunday, bringing together thousands of yoga practitioners, students, public representatives, celebrities and citizens under the theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing.” The state-level event, organised by the Department of AYUSH, Government of Karnataka, was inaugurated by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, Minister for Health & Family Welfare UT Khader, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Assembly Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani, and actors Sudharani, Hariprriya and Vasishta Simha.

Around 2,000 yoga practitioners participated in a 40-minute mass yoga session held on the Vidhana Soudha premises. Several yoga organisations showcased demonstrations highlighting the benefits of yoga for physical and mental well-being.



A major attraction of the programme was a 'Mallakhamb' performance by the Belagavi-based Mallakhamb Academy, which has set seven world records and performed in several countries. Government school students, guided by their teachers, also presented a Mallakhamb display that drew attention from participants and spectators.

The 12th International Yoga Day programme in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

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To facilitate attendance, Namma Metro services commenced operations from 5 am on the day. The state government also extended Yoga Day activities to educational institutions, with yoga awareness programmes conducted in nearly 1,000 government schools. More than 25,000 students participated in yoga-related competitions, including quizzes, rangoli, essay writing, painting and recitation of Patanjali Yoga Sutras.Digital certificates for participants and brochures promoting daily yoga practice were released during the event. Health Department Principal Secretary Ritvik Ranjan Pandey, Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and other officials were also present.The Karnataka State Bharat Scouts and Guides played an active role in the celebrations. Under the guidance of State Chief Commissioner over 600 Cubs, Bulbuls, Scouts, Guides, Rovers, Rangers and unit leaders from Bengaluru North and South districts participated in the programme. The organisers said the event aimed to highlight yoga's role in promoting fitness, mental wellness and healthy lifestyles among young people and the wider community.Speaking on the occasion, a participant said, “This year's theme focuses on Yoga for Healthy Ageing, highlighting longevity, mobility and the benefits of a healthy lifestyle. Yoga is a gift India has given to the world. If people practise yoga regularly, many health problems can be prevented.”The theme reflects growing global concern over lifestyle diseases and ageing populations. Health experts note that the focus is increasingly shifting from merely extending life expectancy to improving health span, quality of life and overall well-being.International Yoga Day was also observed at several other locations across Bengaluru, with thousands of people, including children, joining yoga sessions as part of the nationwide celebrations.