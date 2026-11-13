ETV Bharat / bharat

Yoga Day Being Celebrated Globally Due To India's Initiatives: PM Modi

In this screengrab from a video posted on Nov. 13, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram and the birth centenary commemoration of Sheshadri, in Bengaluru. ( PTI )

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said yoga has become a gateway to understanding India's heritage and spiritual traditions, with its popularity spreading worldwide due to multiple initiatives by the country.

Addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram, the residential headquarters of Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA) on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Modi said he would frequently mention yoga in his conversations with world leaders and people during his foreign visits.

"Whichever country I go to, people discuss yoga with me over lunch and dinner. Yoga has become the gateway to understanding India, and many royal families are completely devoted to it," he said, highlighting India's role in taking the ancient practice to the global stage.

The Prime Minister hailed the role of India's leadership in making International Yoga Day a global affair. According to him, several countries, including those in Africa, had entered into agreements with India’s Ministry of AYUSH to promote yoga and the traditional systems of medicine.

Modi said that yoga was increasingly gaining recognition as a sport, with several countries organising competitions centred on the practice.

Recalling Karnataka’s contribution to yoga, Modi said iconic Kannada film actor Dr Rajkumar was himself a yoga practitioner. He also remembered former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary HV Shashadri and praised his dedication to the service of the nation and society.

Modi also reflected on the inspiration behind S-VYASA, saying that Swami Vivekananda's spiritual vision had encouraged the establishment of institutions dedicated to yoga and holistic well-being.