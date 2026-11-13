Yoga Day Being Celebrated Globally Due To India's Initiatives: PM Modi
PM also digitally laid the foundation stone of the Golden Jubilee Administrative Block and launched the S-VYASA Off-Campus at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 12:18 PM IST|
Updated : November 13, 2026 at 1:30 PM IST
Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said yoga has become a gateway to understanding India's heritage and spiritual traditions, with its popularity spreading worldwide due to multiple initiatives by the country.
Addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram, the residential headquarters of Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA) on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Modi said he would frequently mention yoga in his conversations with world leaders and people during his foreign visits.
"Whichever country I go to, people discuss yoga with me over lunch and dinner. Yoga has become the gateway to understanding India, and many royal families are completely devoted to it," he said, highlighting India's role in taking the ancient practice to the global stage.
The Prime Minister hailed the role of India's leadership in making International Yoga Day a global affair. According to him, several countries, including those in Africa, had entered into agreements with India’s Ministry of AYUSH to promote yoga and the traditional systems of medicine.
Modi said that yoga was increasingly gaining recognition as a sport, with several countries organising competitions centred on the practice.
Recalling Karnataka’s contribution to yoga, Modi said iconic Kannada film actor Dr Rajkumar was himself a yoga practitioner. He also remembered former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary HV Shashadri and praised his dedication to the service of the nation and society.
Modi also reflected on the inspiration behind S-VYASA, saying that Swami Vivekananda's spiritual vision had encouraged the establishment of institutions dedicated to yoga and holistic well-being.
"It is from the spiritual path laid down by Swami Vivekananda that many excellent centres such as 'Shanti Kuteeram' have come into being today,” he said. “The institution went beyond conventional yoga education by integrating scientific research, Ayurveda and modern systems of medicine.”
During the programme, Modi digitally laid the foundation stone for S-VYASA's Golden Jubilee Administrative Block and launched its off-campus centre in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. He also laid the foundation stone for GAIL's compressed bio-gas (CBG) unit during his Bengaluru visit.
Earlier, the prime minister was welcomed at the venue and presented with a portrait of Swami Vivekananda by dignitaries on the dais. Among other prominent personalities, the Karnataka Governor Sudha Yadav attended the celebrations.
The event marked five decades of S-VYASA’s contribution to yoga education, research and the promotion of holistic health, while reinforcing India’s growing influence in taking its ancient wellness traditions to the world.
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