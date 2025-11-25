ETV Bharat / bharat

Yes To Cars And Phones, No To TVs: Study Shows Indian Households Spend More On Durable Assets, Less On Food

File photo of youth looking at smartphones at a store. ( ANI )

Hyderabad: Consumption patterns in India have undergone a significant transformation over the last decade, with households allocating a smaller portion of their monthly per capita expenditure (MPCE) to food items and increasing their spending on goods and key durable assets, according to a recent government study. The study 'Changes in Durable Goods Ownership in India: Analysis of the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2011-12 and 2023-24' carried out by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) gives an interesting analysis of how household spending patterns in India have witnessed a major shift. It compares the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2023-24 with 2011-12 and finds “significant advancements” in spending on durable goods and ownership of key durable assets. “These changes represent shifting priorities and aspirations for consumption among Indian households and improvements in quality of life,” reads the report’s executive summary. Rural spending (EAC-PM) Urban spending (EAC-PM) According to the report's findings, households are increasingly prioritising spending on personal goods, cooking, and household appliances over categories such as clothing and footwear, a trend visible even among the bottom 40 per cent of households. "Household spending is shifting from basic necessities like clothing and footwear towards asset-building expenditure on personal goods, and cooking & household appliances,” it says. The study reveals that the share of MPCE spent on durables has risen in both rural and urban areas, with the rural share slightly surpassing that of urban households in many states. “Despite inter-state variation in spending shares, there is a narrowing of differences across states, with clustering around the national average. In absolute values (rupees), spending has increased across all states and sectors, with higher absolute expenditure in urban households,” it adds. The study found significant improvements in household asset ownership across states and sectors relative to the 2011-12 levels, most notably for motor vehicles (two or four wheelers), televisions, mobile handsets and refrigerators. Motor vehicle ownership is the fastest growing among durable assets, with significant urban-rural convergence within the overall as well as the bottom 40% households in many states, according to the study. The bottom 40% households, according to it, have also witnessed rapid catch-up with the overall population, especially in urban areas. “Better market access, road infrastructure and access to vehicular finance are likely drivers of improved ownership levels across the country,” reads the study. Spending On Food The study observed varying degrees of change in spending on food across states in both rural and urban areas. In rural areas, the average share of MPCE spent on food was 52.9% in 2011-12, which declined to 47% by 2023-24. The numbers were based on the consumption values and quantities of food categories, including cereals, milk and milk products, pulses, vegetables, eggs, fish and meat, fresh fruits, and edible oils. "Spending on food items is conventionally thought of as a more basic necessity, whereas spending on consumable goods and services, and durable items signals an expansion of the consumer’s consumption preferences and priorities towards non-food spending," the study reads. Statewise share of MPCE on food in urban India. (EAC-PM) Statewise share of MPCE on food in rural India. (EAC-PM) At the all-India level, in rural areas, the MPCE increased from Rs 1,430 in 2011-12 to Rs 4,122 in 2023-24. In 2011-12, Rs 756 were spent on food, Rs 504 on consumable items and Rs 170 on durable goods. By 2023-24, Rs 1,939 was spent on food, Rs 1,643 on consumable items and Rs 540 on durable goods.