Yes To Cars And Phones, No To TVs: Study Shows Indian Households Spend More On Durable Assets, Less On Food
The extensive study by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister also flagged urgent need to improve public transport to reduce private vehicle ownership.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 11:05 AM IST
Hyderabad: Consumption patterns in India have undergone a significant transformation over the last decade, with households allocating a smaller portion of their monthly per capita expenditure (MPCE) to food items and increasing their spending on goods and key durable assets, according to a recent government study.
The study 'Changes in Durable Goods Ownership in India: Analysis of the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2011-12 and 2023-24' carried out by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) gives an interesting analysis of how household spending patterns in India have witnessed a major shift.
It compares the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2023-24 with 2011-12 and finds “significant advancements” in spending on durable goods and ownership of key durable assets. “These changes represent shifting priorities and aspirations for consumption among Indian households and improvements in quality of life,” reads the report’s executive summary.
According to the report's findings, households are increasingly prioritising spending on personal goods, cooking, and household appliances over categories such as clothing and footwear, a trend visible even among the bottom 40 per cent of households. "Household spending is shifting from basic necessities like clothing and footwear towards asset-building expenditure on personal goods, and cooking & household appliances,” it says.
The study reveals that the share of MPCE spent on durables has risen in both rural and urban areas, with the rural share slightly surpassing that of urban households in many states. “Despite inter-state variation in spending shares, there is a narrowing of differences across states, with clustering around the national average. In absolute values (rupees), spending has increased across all states and sectors, with higher absolute expenditure in urban households,” it adds.
The study found significant improvements in household asset ownership across states and sectors relative to the 2011-12 levels, most notably for motor vehicles (two or four wheelers), televisions, mobile handsets and refrigerators. Motor vehicle ownership is the fastest growing among durable assets, with significant urban-rural convergence within the overall as well as the bottom 40% households in many states, according to the study.
The bottom 40% households, according to it, have also witnessed rapid catch-up with the overall population, especially in urban areas. “Better market access, road infrastructure and access to vehicular finance are likely drivers of improved ownership levels across the country,” reads the study.
Spending On Food
The study observed varying degrees of change in spending on food across states in both rural and urban areas. In rural areas, the average share of MPCE spent on food was 52.9% in 2011-12, which declined to 47% by 2023-24. The numbers were based on the consumption values and quantities of food categories, including cereals, milk and milk products, pulses, vegetables, eggs, fish and meat, fresh fruits, and edible oils.
"Spending on food items is conventionally thought of as a more basic necessity, whereas spending on consumable goods and services, and durable items signals an expansion of the consumer’s consumption preferences and priorities towards non-food spending," the study reads.
At the all-India level, in rural areas, the MPCE increased from Rs 1,430 in 2011-12 to Rs 4,122 in 2023-24. In 2011-12, Rs 756 were spent on food, Rs 504 on consumable items and Rs 170 on durable goods. By 2023-24, Rs 1,939 was spent on food, Rs 1,643 on consumable items and Rs 540 on durable goods.
"This is an increase in nominal spending values by 156% on food items, 226% on consumables and 218% on durable goods. The share of MPCE spent on food has reduced from 52.9% in 2011-12 to 47% in 2023-24. This was accompanied by an increase in share of spending on consumables from 35.2% to 39.9%, and on durables from 11.9% to 13.1%," it says.
Car And Bike Motor Vehicle Ownership
The study finds that the ownership of motor vehicles has risen substantially across the board. In rural areas, the share of households owning a motor vehicle tripled, increasing from 19% in 2011-12 to 59% in 2023-24, the study reveals. Except for a few eastern states, most states recorded ownership levels above the national average. West Bengal (31.2%) reported the lowest ownership rates, while Punjab stood out with the highest rural ownership at 85.8%.
Notably, few states began well below the national average in 2011-12 but subsequently experienced faster growth, surpassing the average by 2023-24. This includes Telangana (71.9%), Uttar Pradesh (65.8%), Chhattisgarh (62.6%) and Andhra Pradesh (60.2%). The study says that in urban areas, average motor vehicle ownership rose from 40.1% in 2011-12 to 68.2% in 2023-24. The highest percentage increase was observed in Bihar, where ownership rose by 160%, from 22.7% to 59%.
In West Bengal, ownership more than doubled (from 17.5% to 39.8%), yet it remains the lowest among all states, significantly below the national average, the study shows. At the other end of the spectrum, Madhya Pradesh (81.4%) recorded the highest urban ownership rate, while the southern states (except Telangana and Andhra Pradesh) remain above the national average.
According to the study, in many states, the urban-rural gap in motor vehicle ownership has narrowed. In Telangana, Haryana and Punjab, the rural ownership has surpassed urban levels. Among rural bottom 40% households, motor vehicle ownership, the study says, has undergone a dramatic transformation, rising from 6.2% in 2011-12 to 47.1% in 2023-24.
“Several states that initially had below-average ownership in 2011-12 have since outpaced the national average. Especially among them are Telangana (62.5pp), Madhya Pradesh (54.4 pp) and Uttar Pradesh (50.7 pp each). At the top end, Punjab at 76.6% has the highest ownership among the rural bottom 40% households, followed by Karnataka at 69.1%. However, Jammu & Kashmir (18.2%) lags far behind, with other low-ownership states including West Bengal (19.1%), Odisha (23.7%), Assam (24%), and Bihar (27.9%)—all with less than one-third of bottom 40% households owning a motor vehicle.
Phones Over TVs
The report reveals that in many urban areas of states, television possession has actually declined for both the overall population and the bottom 40%. At the same time, mobile phone ownership has increased across the board, with narrowing gaps in urban-rural as well as between the bottom 40% households and the overall population.
“There is near universal access for mobiles, reflecting the improved inter-connectedness and access to communication for nearly the entire population. Driven by affordable and faster network connectivity, mobiles are emerging as the instrument of choice for information, entertainment and communication,” it says.
The study says the trend of falling TV ownership in many states and universal mobile access finds strong support for the idea of the television screen being replaced or at least supplemented by mobiles as the medium of information and entertainment. Growth in laptop or personal computer sales remains slow and concentrated in fewer households, likely due to limited know-how and specialised educational and professional applications.
Refrigerator: Still A Key Household Appliance
Among household appliances, refrigerator ownership, according to the study, saw tremendous expansion. Both sectors grew significantly, but the rise was more broad-based in urban areas, including the bottom 40%.
“Urban-rural ownership gaps are narrowing but at varying rates depending on the differential pace of rural catch-up in states. Given the generally rising trajectory of rural ownership, this gap is expected to close fast. By contrast, washing machines and AC and air coolers recorded slower, regionally concentrated growth, underscoring refrigerators as a key household appliance,” the study reveals.
It noted that this shift in consumption, driven by rising awareness, improved financial access and better market connectivity, carries significant implications for productivity levels and improvements in overall living standards.
Clear Evidence Of Convergence
Across four major durable assets, motor vehicles, refrigerators, televisions, and mobile handsets, the report found clear evidence of convergence, particularly in urban areas, where ownership gaps across consumption groups have narrowed more rapidly. The report mentioned that motor vehicle ownership disparities have diminished steadily in rural areas but at a much faster pace in urban regions.
Upon analysing the number of categories of assets owned by households across consumption categories (Bottom 40%, 40-60%, 60-80%, Top 20%), the study finds that the proportion of households owning multi-asset categories has increased in both sectors across consumption groups, underlining a reduction in inter-group consumption gaps. It further points out that households without any durable asset category now account for only 5 per cent or lower across all groups and geographies, signalling a significant decline in asset poverty.
The study says it provides evidence of transformation in one of the key components of non-food spending – durable goods expenditure and asset acquisition. The shifts are observed across states, including among the poorest or the bottom 40% of households across urban and rural areas, it says.
Need To Improve Public Transport
On the policy implications of these findings, the study says there is a need to expand financial services, particularly affordable credit in states with low asset ownership. Vehicular ownership and concentration will likely influence the need for local transport planning, including traffic management, it says.
"But at the same time, in larger cities, the rapid rise in vehicular ownership indicates the lack of adequate public transport and affordable connectivity, given rising demand. There is an urgent need to improve public transport in cities to reduce private vehicular ownership, which impacts overall congestion, pollution and quality of life,” the study suggests.
