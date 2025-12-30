Yearender 2025 | Ten Controversies That Rocked India This Year
Elections, sports, religion, infrastructure and public health all came under strain in India in 2025.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 2:21 PM IST|
Updated : December 30, 2025 at 3:23 PM IST
By Arunima Ghosh
Hyderabad: From the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, marked by a face-off between the BJP and Opposition parties over "vote chori" allegations, to the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, 2025 was a year rocked by controversies and crises across India.
SIR chaos and BLO deaths
The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls began in Bihar and later expanded to 12 states and Union Territories in its second phase, requiring voters to fill enumeration forms afresh to prove their eligibility. Opposition parties alleged that the exercise was a cover for "vote chori" and raised concerns about ambiguous voter deletion, questioning the constitutionality of SIR in court. Mahagathbandhan leaders led by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, took out a 16-day Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, but the campaign had little visible impact on the electorate, as the BJP went on to win the state by a landslide.
The deaths of several Block Level Officers, including some reported suicides linked to work pressure, triggered outrage, protests and a heated political debate. Parliament’s winter session, which began on 1 December, opened with Opposition MPs pressing the government for a detailed debate on SIR and its fallout.
Asia Cup trophy and Handshake row
The 2025 Asia Cup, held amid heightened political tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, grabbed headlines not only for India’s dramatic five-wicket win but also for India’s refusal to accept the winner’s trophy and medals from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) head Mohsin Naqvi. Citing Naqvi’s ministerial position in Pakistan’s government, India requested that the honours be presented by the Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman — a proposal rejected by the ACC. Consequently, India left without collecting the winner’s trophy. The tournament also stirred controversy after Indian players refrained from shaking hands with Pakistani players, whom the latter accused of "disrespect." Pakistan’s team boycotted a press conference and even threatened to withdraw from the tournament. Captain Salman Agha later criticised India at a post-match briefing, accusing them of violating the spirit of cricket.
Tirumala Ghee Adulteration Controversy
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) ghee adulteration case involves the supply of spurious ghee used in laddu preparation between 2019 and 2024. The scandal, unearthed in 2024, deepened this year following Supreme Court intervention and a CBI-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe. Investigations revealed that around 40% of the laddus made during the five-year period contained ghee mixed with palm oil, palm kernel oil, and chemical additives.There were also allegations that some adulterated ghee contained animal fats. Uttarakhand-based Bhole Baba Organic Dairy Milk Pvt Ltd, despite being blacklisted in 2022, reportedly supplied products through AR Dairy and Vaishnavi Dairy. TTD paid these suppliers around ₹250 crore during the period. A nexus between suppliers and TTD officials was also alleged. To restore public trust, TTD appointed Nandini (Karnataka Milk Federation) as its new ghee supplier.
Karur Stampede
Stampede at actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, killed at least 41 people on September 27 due to alleged mismanagement and poor security. The tragedy occurred when the crowd surged toward Vijay’s convoy after he arrived nearly seven hours late.Chief Minister M.K. Stalin appointed a one-member commission to probe the incident. Police blamed the actor’s delayed entry and rally organisers for flouting crowd restrictions. Officials said the rally saw a turnout of 27,000 — nearly three times the permitted 10,000. On October 13, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe, stating that the incident “shook the nation’s conscience.”
On 13 October, the Supreme Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, observing that the stampede had shaken the conscience of the nation.
New Delhi Railway Station stampede
On 15 February, a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station claimed 18 lives, including those of 11 women and five children, and led to a high-level inquiry by the Railways. The crush occurred after a huge crowd built up as two trains were delayed and passengers gathered for a special Express service to the Maha Kumbh. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Rajya Sabha that the trigger for the incident was a "big headload" falling from one of the passengers, but maintained that adequate crowd management protocols were in place. In the aftermath, the Railways announced measures to handle surging crowds, including creating permanent holding areas at 73 busy stations, sealing unauthorised entry points and allowing only passengers with reserved tickets onto platforms.
Air India crash in Ahmedabad
London-bound Air India flight 171 crashed just 32 seconds after take-off from Ahmedabad airport on 12 June, killing 241 people, including 12 crew members, with only one passenger surviving. An interim report by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau, released in July, stated that the crash was caused by a loss of thrust in both engines and recorded that the fuel cut-off switches had moved from "run" to "cut-off" position shortly after take-off. The report suggested that the switch movement led to loss of fuel supply and consequent loss of thrust and noted that efforts were made to move the switches back to restart the engines, but the aircraft could not be recovered. Cockpit voice recordings captured one pilot asking why the switch had been cut off, and the other responding that he had not done so, just before a mayday call was issued. Critics argued that the interim findings placed disproportionate emphasis on pilot actions without sufficiently examining possible technical or design faults, even as investigators from the United States joined the probe since the aircraft was designed there. The accident was a major setback for Air India, which had been bought by the Tata Group in 2022.
Waqf Amendment Bill and protests
The tabling and passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill by the Narendra Modi-led Central government sparked protests across cities, including Kolkata, Chennai and Ahmedabad. The government argued that the revised law would modernise Waqf property management, improve transparency and strengthen governance, but critics saw it as an attempt to dilute Muslim control over religious endowments. Protesters described the law as "anti-democratic" and accused the government of trying to "snatch away" Muslim rights.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called it a ploy by the BJP to divide the country and vowed that a non-BJP government at the Centre would repeal it. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi termed the legislation a "brazen assault" on the Constitution, while the revised law’s provision for nominating two non-Muslim members to state Waqf Boards and the Central Waqf Council became a central flashpoint.
Delhi's air pollution emergency
Delhi’s air pollution, which for years has hovered at "severe" levels during winter, escalated into a wider public health crisis, pushing citizens to the streets in protest at Jantar Mantar. Demonstrators demanded immediate measures from authorities to tackle hazardous air quality in the national capital, as political tempers rose alongside pollution levels. A report tabled by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in Parliament stated that six Central government hospitals in Delhi had recorded 2,04,758 cases of acute respiratory illness between 2022 and 2024, with around 15 per cent of these patients requiring hospitalisation.
The government acknowledged that air pollution is one of the triggers for respiratory ailments and related diseases, even as Opposition MPs described the situation as a "human crisis" and pressed for a Beijing-style, time-bound clean air emergency plan.
Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor
On April 22, a terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam killed 26 civilians, marking the deadliest assault since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The attack prompted India’s strong military response, dubbed Operation Sindoor. Former U.S. President Donald Trump stirred controversy by claiming he “halted” the escalation between India and Pakistan through "trade and tariff measures."
U.S. Congressman Bill Huizenga later reaffirmed Washington's cooperation with New Delhi against terrorism, linking the attack to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF), both designated as foreign terrorist organisations in July 2025.
Red Fort terror attack
The second major terror strike occurred on November 10 when a car explosion near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Lal Qila Metro Station killed 15 people and injured several others. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe after initial findings indicated a terror conspiracy.
The NIA later confirmed the blast was orchestrated by the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed group and has so far arrested eight accused in connection with the attack.
