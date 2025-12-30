ETV Bharat / bharat

Yearender 2025 | Ten Controversies That Rocked India This Year

By Arunima Ghosh

Hyderabad: From the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, marked by a face-off between the BJP and Opposition parties over "vote chori" allegations, to the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, 2025 was a year rocked by controversies and crises across India.

SIR chaos and BLO deaths

The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls began in Bihar and later expanded to 12 states and Union Territories in its second phase, requiring voters to fill enumeration forms afresh to prove their eligibility. Opposition parties alleged that the exercise was a cover for "vote chori" and raised concerns about ambiguous voter deletion, questioning the constitutionality of SIR in court. Mahagathbandhan leaders led by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, took out a 16-day Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, but the campaign had little visible impact on the electorate, as the BJP went on to win the state by a landslide.

The deaths of several Block Level Officers, including some reported suicides linked to work pressure, triggered outrage, protests and a heated political debate. Parliament’s winter session, which began on 1 December, opened with Opposition MPs pressing the government for a detailed debate on SIR and its fallout.

Asia Cup trophy and Handshake row

Team India celebrates after winning the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP)

The 2025 Asia Cup, held amid heightened political tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, grabbed headlines not only for India’s dramatic five-wicket win but also for India’s refusal to accept the winner’s trophy and medals from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) head Mohsin Naqvi. Citing Naqvi’s ministerial position in Pakistan’s government, India requested that the honours be presented by the Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman — a proposal rejected by the ACC. Consequently, India left without collecting the winner’s trophy. The tournament also stirred controversy after Indian players refrained from shaking hands with Pakistani players, whom the latter accused of "disrespect." Pakistan’s team boycotted a press conference and even threatened to withdraw from the tournament. Captain Salman Agha later criticised India at a post-match briefing, accusing them of violating the spirit of cricket.

Tirumala Ghee Adulteration Controversy

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) ghee adulteration case involves the supply of spurious ghee used in laddu preparation between 2019 and 2024. The scandal, unearthed in 2024, deepened this year following Supreme Court intervention and a CBI-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe. Investigations revealed that around 40% of the laddus made during the five-year period contained ghee mixed with palm oil, palm kernel oil, and chemical additives.There were also allegations that some adulterated ghee contained animal fats. Uttarakhand-based Bhole Baba Organic Dairy Milk Pvt Ltd, despite being blacklisted in 2022, reportedly supplied products through AR Dairy and Vaishnavi Dairy. TTD paid these suppliers around ₹250 crore during the period. A nexus between suppliers and TTD officials was also alleged. To restore public trust, TTD appointed Nandini (Karnataka Milk Federation) as its new ghee supplier.

Karur Stampede

File photo of TVK chief Vijay addressing supporters during a rally in Namakkal (PTI)

Stampede at actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, killed at least 41 people on September 27 due to alleged mismanagement and poor security. The tragedy occurred when the crowd surged toward Vijay’s convoy after he arrived nearly seven hours late.Chief Minister M.K. Stalin appointed a one-member commission to probe the incident. Police blamed the actor’s delayed entry and rally organisers for flouting crowd restrictions. Officials said the rally saw a turnout of 27,000 — nearly three times the permitted 10,000. On October 13, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe, stating that the incident “shook the nation’s conscience.”

On 13 October, the Supreme Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, observing that the stampede had shaken the conscience of the nation.