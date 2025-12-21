ETV Bharat / bharat

Yearender 2025: 'Vote Chori' Allegations Shake India’s Political Scene Amid Rahul-CEC Faceoff

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan

New Delhi: As the curtains prepare to fall on 2025, the year has witnessed the dominance of the 'vote chori' (vote theft) discourse in India’s political landscape.

From persistent allegations by Congress and other opposition parties to the vehement rebuttals from the Election Commission, the year saw it all. The clash between critics and the poll body also shaped a narrative for the public to participate in the electoral battle with enthusiasm and an element of cynicism.

'Vote Chori' as a rallying cry

In July, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, triggered a row with startling claims that thousands of votes had been "stolen" in recent elections. Citing data from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in a presentation, he alleged that over 1 lakh votes were "stolen" in the Mahadevapura assembly segment in Karnataka through "duplicate voters, fake and invalid addresses and single-address voters."

Taking his allegations further, Gandhi alleged that a centralised mechanism was being used to delete or manipulate voter registrations, and in the process, "special software" was deployed to target Dalit, OBC, minority, and other communities, whom the ruling party believed might lean toward his party.

The Congress vice president also cited the 2023 Assembly constituency in Aland (Karnataka) and a segment in Rajura (Maharashtra) and claimed "mass deletions, bogus entries and duplicate registrations."

Nearly a month after the first major allegation of 'voter chori', he escalated his confrontation with the Election Commission of India (ECI) during his August "Voter Adhikar Yatra" in Bihar, when he framed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the voter-roll revision in the state, as a "new weapon" for vote theft.

He also demanded its immediate rollback, warning that it would threaten the democratic system of election and undermine the principle of "one person, one vote".

Gandhi also centred his Yatra around 'vote chori', seeking to mobilise opposition parties and gather popular support ahead of the Bihar elections. As a potent political tool, the Congress leader tried to bring mistrust towards the incumbent government.

CEC and ECI rebuttals