Yearender 2025: The Year Of By-Elections In Punjab And Ruling AAP's Popularity Tests

In the 2022 assembly elections in Tarn Taran, Kashmir Singh Sohal of Aam Aadmi Party had won by more than 15,000 votes. Following Sohal's death by cancer on 27 June 2025, the seat became vacant and by-elections were held on 6 October. AAP again bagged the seat with party candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu defeating Sukhwinder Kaur of Shiromani Akali Dal by nearly 12,000 votes.

The Ludhiana West bypoll witnessed the AAP enhancing its vote percentage by about 4.2 percent while Congress's vote declined by 1.8 percent. The BJP saw its vote percentage drop by 1.67 percent. The Shiromani Akali Dal's vote share increased albeit by a slight margin.

The Ludhiana West seat fell vacant after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi. The ruling party fielded its Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora, who went on to register an emphatic victory in the bypoll by 10637 votes against nearest rival Congress candidate. While Congress fielded former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, BJP fielded Jeevan Gupta and Shiromani Akali Dal Parupkar Singh Ghuman.

Each political party put in its efforts to win the hearts of the people in these by-elections to boost its prospects in the 2027 state elections.

Ludhiana: The year 2025 saw by-elections on three assembly seats, one Rajya Sabha seat besides Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections being held in Punjab. While the elections came as a popularity test for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party(AAP), the polls were a golden opportunity for opposition parties in the state to gauge the pulse of the people ahead of the 2027 assembly election.

The Rising Graph Of Shiromani Akali Dal In Tarn Taran

While the ruling AAP retained the Tarn Taran assembly seat, the Shiromani Akali Dal candidate made major gains in the vote percentage ending up the runner up. The Shiromani Akali Dal, which had been continuously marginalized since the previous elections, was upbeat with its resurgence in the by-elections. Mandeep Singh Khalsa, an independent who was supported by MP Amritpal Singh's party stood third place. The Congress Party, which was dreaming of forming its own government in 2027, was at distant fourth place and questions also arose about the party high command.

Rajya Sabha By-Election 2025

As AAP's Sanjeev Arora won the by-election from Ludhiana West seat, it left one seat in the Rajya Sabha vacant because Arora was a sitting Rajya Sabha member when he was fielded by the party in the assembly bypoll. On 1 July 2025, Sanjeev Arora resigned from the Rajya Sabha, after which a notification was issued regarding the by-election for the vacant seat of the Rajya Sabha and voting was held on 24 October. Punjab businessman Padma Shri Rajinder Gupta, was nominated by the AAP and he won the seat unopposed. Gupta, who was the MD of Trident Group, resigned from the post after winning the elections. According to the rules, no elected member, whether in the Rajya Sabha or the Lok Sabha, can hold any position in any private company or government company.

Currently, there are seven Rajya Sabha members of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. They include Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, Vikramjit Singh Sahni, Ashok Mittal, Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh and Rajinder Gupta.

Zilla Parishad And Block Samiti Election 2025

The results of the Block Samiti and Zilla Parishad elections saw the ruling AAP winning almost 70 percent of the seats. The local body polls also marked a low voter turnout of 48 percent among an electorate of estimated 1.36 crore registered voters. Many districts witnessed a below par 38 percent turnout.

Political Equation 2025

Political expert Prof Dr Amandeep Singh opined that the results of the elections held in Punjab during 2025 indicated that the people of Punjab were not enthusiastic about voting.

“Their hopes have been dashed by all the parties. On one hand, the ruling party is patting itself on the back after winning the local elections, on the other hand, the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal are also running with the target of 2027. While all these parties do not have any issue or agenda, people are in a dilemma as to whom to vote for,”Singh said.

“Every party is creating its own narrative on social media but that is not reflecting on the ground. Only the ruling party mostly shows its influence in the by-elections. Shiromani Akali Dal has certainly revived somewhat, but the leaders have not been successful in taking forward the issues raised by the party president. They need to work harder,” he added.

Congress Infighting

Singh claimed that there was an internal feud within the Congress party saying “every leader is in the race to become the Chief Minister”. “What can anyone say about the Congress from outside, they are embroiled in their own civil war. Every face there is dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister. There should be a summary of which issues of Punjab they have raised”.