Yearender 2025 | The White-Collar Menace: Unravelling The Red Fort Blast And Faridabad Terror Module

File - Accused in the blast near Red Fort metro station is being produced at Patiala House Court, in New Delhi on Wednesday ( ANI )

By Bodhisattwa Maity

New Delhi: A measure of the surprise by which the suicide car bombing near Delhi's historic Red Fort on November 10, 2025, took the Indian establishment, is revealed in the response of India's security apparatus to the terrorist attack. While an Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and a Special Cell had immediately been deployed on the scene by Delhi Police, along with Central teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG), the confusion over whether this was actually a terrorist attack or a CNG kit blast continued for several hours into the Monday evening. This, from an establishment that projects an image of being tough on terrorism, and is known to be quick in making decisive announcements after such attacks.

By the time it became clear this was a terrorist attack — one that eventually claimed 13 lives — the nation's sense of security, recently bolstered by Operation Sindoor, had been thoroughly shaken, as headlining terrorist attack made a devastating return to the Indian capital.

: Delhi Police personnel at the Red Fort after the blast in a car near Gate no 1 of the Red Fort Metro station, in Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

The subsequent investigation has not only uncovered the involvement of the Pakistan-based group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), but has also exposed a chilling new profile of domestic terrorism, which the investigating agencies anointed as a "white-collar" terror module, operating from the innocuous NCR city of Faridabad in Haryana.

The Anatomy of the Attack

The attack was a meticulously planned act of self-immolation and mass murder. The perpetrator, Dr Umar Un Nabi — a 28-year-old doctor from Koil village in Pulwama in the Kashmir Valley — drove an explosives-laden Hyundai i20 car to a crowded traffic stop near Red Fort, before detonating his deadly cargo. DNA matching confirmed his identity as the suicide bomber, while the discovery of a propaganda video recorded by Dr Nabi prior to the attack, highlighted his deep radicalisation and commitment to the JeM's ideology of "martyrdom operations". The doctor, who had completed his post-graduation from Government Medical College in Srinagar, was believed to be the most radicalised, and a key operative, in a network that spanned the Kashmir Valley, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.