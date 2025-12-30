Yearender 2025 | The White-Collar Menace: Unravelling The Red Fort Blast And Faridabad Terror Module
Delhi was rocked by a bomb blast on November 10, 2025, in which 13 people were killed. The NIA is probing the case.
By Bodhisattwa Maity
New Delhi: A measure of the surprise by which the suicide car bombing near Delhi's historic Red Fort on November 10, 2025, took the Indian establishment, is revealed in the response of India's security apparatus to the terrorist attack. While an Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and a Special Cell had immediately been deployed on the scene by Delhi Police, along with Central teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG), the confusion over whether this was actually a terrorist attack or a CNG kit blast continued for several hours into the Monday evening. This, from an establishment that projects an image of being tough on terrorism, and is known to be quick in making decisive announcements after such attacks.
By the time it became clear this was a terrorist attack — one that eventually claimed 13 lives — the nation's sense of security, recently bolstered by Operation Sindoor, had been thoroughly shaken, as headlining terrorist attack made a devastating return to the Indian capital.
The subsequent investigation has not only uncovered the involvement of the Pakistan-based group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), but has also exposed a chilling new profile of domestic terrorism, which the investigating agencies anointed as a "white-collar" terror module, operating from the innocuous NCR city of Faridabad in Haryana.
The Anatomy of the Attack
The attack was a meticulously planned act of self-immolation and mass murder. The perpetrator, Dr Umar Un Nabi — a 28-year-old doctor from Koil village in Pulwama in the Kashmir Valley — drove an explosives-laden Hyundai i20 car to a crowded traffic stop near Red Fort, before detonating his deadly cargo. DNA matching confirmed his identity as the suicide bomber, while the discovery of a propaganda video recorded by Dr Nabi prior to the attack, highlighted his deep radicalisation and commitment to the JeM's ideology of "martyrdom operations". The doctor, who had completed his post-graduation from Government Medical College in Srinagar, was believed to be the most radicalised, and a key operative, in a network that spanned the Kashmir Valley, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.
Following the blast, forensic experts managed to extract the data from his damaged handset, which revealed, besides the video he had recorded, the doctor's deep radicalisation through exposure to violent extremist content, including videos of suicide bombings by ISIS and Al Qaeda.
Crucially, the investigation revealed that Dr Nabi was planning a more powerful Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) blast, possibly timed around the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6, which would target a crowded or religiously significant area. This plot was foiled, after investigation by Srinagar Police led to the arrest of Nabi's co-accused, Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie, 35, on October 30 and the seizure of a massive haul of explosives. Officials believe Dr Nabi may have panicked after this arrest, resulting in the premature blast outside Red Fort.
The 'White Collar' Module
The Delhi investigation quickly led authorities to a terror cell operating out of Al-Falah University in Faridabad, a module composed primarily of educated professionals, including doctors and teachers. Investigators claimed that this cell was a departure from past terror recruitments, adding that it was formed by Maulavi Irfan Ahmed, a cleric from Shopian in the Kashmir Valley, whose task was to radicalise and recruit educated youth into the JeM network.
The module's expansion was spearheaded by Dr Ganaie, a doctor at Al-Falah University, who recruited other like-minded professionals, including teaching faculty Dr Shaheen Saeed. The entire network was exposed through the interrogation of Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, 31, who had already been nabbed on November 6 from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. It was his confession that led to the recovery of a massive cache of 2,900 kg of explosives in Faridabad.
The Srinagar Connection and Aftermath
In the days following the blast, the investigation's scope broadened to include a wider network in the Kashmir Valley. Meanwhile, on November 15, a separate, accidental blast occurred at a police station in Nowgam, Srinagar, while officials were inspecting the explosives recovered from Faridabad. Officials later clarified that only a part of the total explosive material that formed a crucial part of the evidence in the case, had been destroyed in the blast. However, there were no clear explanations as to why the evidence had to be transported post-haste to a place around 800 km away from where it is believed it was intended to be used.
In the aftermath, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its crackdown, making multiple arrests across Delhi, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir. The total number of accused arrested in connection with the case has reached at least nine, with the agency alleging that the conspirators had taken an oath for "self-sacrificial operations". The incident has forced a national reckoning on the evolving nature of terrorism, highlighting the need to counter radicalisation among highly-educated individuals and the persistence of cross-border threats.
