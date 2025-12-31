ETV Bharat / bharat

Yearender 2025: The Horrific Pahalgam Attack And Stalled Film Shootings In Kashmir

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: The horrific April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, which left 26 people dead and hit the tourism industry hard, also kept filmmakers away from the valley. The subsequent conflict between India and Pakistan further exacerbated the situation. As a result, the scheduled shootings of most Bollywood projects were not only canceled, but many other important projects based on Kashmir were also postponed. Some directors and producers turned to alternative locations like Manali, Shimla and Switzerland for shootings this year.

This had a direct impact on the work of local directors, producers, line producers and even local artists. Although the relationship between Bollywood and Kashmir was severed with the start of the armed insurgency in the nineties, it has witnessed a patch-up over the past few years and many Bollywood films, web series, video albums and TV serials have been shot here, while many famous actors from the Mumbai film industry have also visited Kashmir. In the year 2024, many important personalities from Bollywood also preferred to visit Kashmir. While the picturesque locales of the valley resonated with the sounds of the directors' takes and action during shootings, film tourism received a lot of boost.

But after the Pahalgam attack, the situation was back to square one. Line producer Tahir Hussain said that after the Pahalgam tragedy, big projects that were scheduled could not be done. “This year, we have done only five music projects of our own, including the film 'Songs of Paradise' directed by Danish Renzo, based on the life of the famous Kashmiri singer Raj Begum, under the banner of Renzo Music. But the big projects that were to be shot here under the banner of the production house and whose shooting schedule and locations were also fixed, were either cancelled or the shooting was shifted to other alternative locations,” he said.

Apart from a few musical albums and web series, a feature film was also scheduled to be shot in Kashmir this year and all this has gone into cold storage after the Pahalgam incident, he added.

“Bollywood film shootings in Kashmir had gained momentum. Sometimes it was difficult for the line producers to even fix the shooting dates. But this year, things have taken a bad turn. But there are hopes for the new year and it is expected that large-scale shootings will begin in Kashmir in the coming time and Bollywood will also turn to Kashmir again”.