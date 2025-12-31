Yearender 2025: The Horrific Pahalgam Attack And Stalled Film Shootings In Kashmir
The April 22 Pahalgam terror attack came as a major setback for the local industry with filmmakers keeping away from the valley.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 31, 2025 at 3:50 PM IST
By Parvez ud Din
Srinagar: The horrific April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, which left 26 people dead and hit the tourism industry hard, also kept filmmakers away from the valley. The subsequent conflict between India and Pakistan further exacerbated the situation. As a result, the scheduled shootings of most Bollywood projects were not only canceled, but many other important projects based on Kashmir were also postponed. Some directors and producers turned to alternative locations like Manali, Shimla and Switzerland for shootings this year.
This had a direct impact on the work of local directors, producers, line producers and even local artists. Although the relationship between Bollywood and Kashmir was severed with the start of the armed insurgency in the nineties, it has witnessed a patch-up over the past few years and many Bollywood films, web series, video albums and TV serials have been shot here, while many famous actors from the Mumbai film industry have also visited Kashmir. In the year 2024, many important personalities from Bollywood also preferred to visit Kashmir. While the picturesque locales of the valley resonated with the sounds of the directors' takes and action during shootings, film tourism received a lot of boost.
But after the Pahalgam attack, the situation was back to square one. Line producer Tahir Hussain said that after the Pahalgam tragedy, big projects that were scheduled could not be done. “This year, we have done only five music projects of our own, including the film 'Songs of Paradise' directed by Danish Renzo, based on the life of the famous Kashmiri singer Raj Begum, under the banner of Renzo Music. But the big projects that were to be shot here under the banner of the production house and whose shooting schedule and locations were also fixed, were either cancelled or the shooting was shifted to other alternative locations,” he said.
Apart from a few musical albums and web series, a feature film was also scheduled to be shot in Kashmir this year and all this has gone into cold storage after the Pahalgam incident, he added.
“Bollywood film shootings in Kashmir had gained momentum. Sometimes it was difficult for the line producers to even fix the shooting dates. But this year, things have taken a bad turn. But there are hopes for the new year and it is expected that large-scale shootings will begin in Kashmir in the coming time and Bollywood will also turn to Kashmir again”.
This year, only a few Bollywood personalities visited Kashmir. Among them, the names of actors Mukesh Rishi, Raza Murad, Sunil Shetty, and Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi are worth mentioning. Bollywood actor Atul Kulkarni had visited Pahalgam shortly after the attack to give a positive message to the film industry.
Recently, after about eight months, there was a glimmer of hope regarding the resumption of film shooting in Kashmir when some scenes of a Telugu film named ‘Jab Anumna Pakshi’ were shot in the valley as a first major film shooting after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Some scenes of this film, directed by Vimal Krishna, were shot in Chandanwadi, Betab Valley and Aru Valley of Pahalgam.
A local line producer associated with the Telugu project, said that the resumption came as a major confidence building measure. He said that full permits were obtained during the shooting and strict security measures were in place for the film crew.
Line producer Khawar Jamshed claimed that although the shooting of a music album was canceled this year, no Bollywood project was affected. “The kind of relationship and love that Bollywood has with Kashmir is of a different nature. Therefore, it is unlikely that a scene of a Bollywood film filmed in Kashmir has been canceled or changed after the Pahalgam incident,” he said.
“Yes, the shooting of films made in Malayalam, Telugu and other languages may be canceled in Kashmir because the South film industry can choose any other location in the country other than Kashmir. But as far as Bollywood is concerned, there is no such film in my opinion or knowledge”.
He further pointed out that Bollywood was also currently going through a phase where not many films are being made due to the financial crisis. “Because Bollywood films are also not currently running in cinemas. As a result, they are not making money. Due to the financial crisis, many films being made have been put on hold. This is having a direct impact on the film industry. Kashmir is a very expensive place to shoot. Due to financial constraints, it has come to a standstill”.
Local director-producer Mushtaq Ali Khan said that he was hopeful that the tough time will pass and shootings will resume in the valley on a large scale.
The fifth edition of the Kashmir World Film Festival was held in November 2025 in which selected films from different parts of India as well as many foreign countries were screened. The festival was attended by famous Bollywood actors, filmmakers and artists, whose presence breathed new life into the confidence of fellow filmmakers.
