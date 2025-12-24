ETV Bharat / bharat

Yearender 2025: The Fear And Fury In The Himalayas

Srinagar: As 2025 draws to a close, the barren mountains and Valleys in Kashmir have hardly had any snow except a trickle in the last few days, even though Chillai Kalan, the 40-day harshest winter period, began from December 21.

Conspicuous as they are now, the effects of climate change are for everyone to see in this Himalayan region. The largely dry, cold winters mark the culmination of nature's revolt in a year defined by weather tragedies.

For Jammu and Kashmir, 2025 wasn't just another year of climate change; it was the year the Himalayas broke under the strain of global warming, leaving a trail of devastation that claimed nearly 200 lives.

People gather outside following flashfloods triggered by heavy rains, in Jammu on Aug 27, 2025. (ANI)

In August, hundreds of Hindu pilgrims had taken shelter in Kishtwar’s Chisoti village, the last motorable village en route to the mountainous temple of Goddess Durga (in Machail Mata village), as rains had halted their trek.

Kartar Singh Rathore took it as a routine monsoon flooding when people, witnessing the surge in floodwaters, panicked and ran for safety. For him as well as the villagers, it was a normal scene in the monsoon to see floodwaters flowing down the mountains at high speed, swelling the nullah in the deep gorge below.

"But within a wink of an eye, gushing waters brought down mountains, boulders and structures at a speed one can’t explain. It came without warning. One boulder hit a pillar of my brother’s house cum homestay and crushed it under its force. My younger brother, his wife and son died," Rathore told ETV Bharat.

A view of the swollen Tawi river following flashfloods triggered by heavy rains, in Jammu, on Aug 27, 2025. (ANI)

Five months later, the high-altitude village is yet to overcome the grief after floods triggered by a cloudburst killed 15 villagers. As many as 66 people were killed in the catastrophe that marked the second such disaster in a month after a village was swallowed in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi in the north-western Himalayan region.

“I have never seen or heard from my forefathers about calamity in our village of this magnitude," said another villager. But he remembers a minor flood that washed away a wooden bridge connecting the village with Machail village in 2022. "Now, when a new bridge under construction was about to connect two villages, floods occurred. It left people homeless."

In the Himalayas, the changing weather patterns have put the mountainous region under extreme grip. Between January to September, according to a report of Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) and Down To Earth, extreme weather was recorded on 270 of the 273 days from January to September 2025, up from 255 in 2024.

A houseboat remains anchored on the banks of Jhelum River which has dried up due to continuous dry spell, in Srinagar on Feb 20, 2025. (ANI)

These days marked by heat, cold waves, lightning, storms, heavy rain, floods and landslides claimed 4,064 lives and 58,982 animals, destroyed 99,533 houses and hit 9.47 million hectares of crops, the report said.

Of them, the Himalayan states that made headlines for their devastating monsoon events saw the highest 1,342 human casualties.