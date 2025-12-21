ETV Bharat / bharat

Yearender 2025: Revisiting Air India Flight 171 Crash, One Of The Worst Aviation Disasters

Numbers that day and for weeks after were devastatingly specific: investigators and officials ultimately confirmed 260 deaths - 241 people from the aircraft (including passengers and crew) and 19 people on the ground and there many others who sustained injuries. The wreckage was so badly burned that traditional visual identification became impossible. For many families, the next step was pathetic - to give blood or cheek swabs in a makeshift forensic hall, to stand in queues and hand over samples so forensic scientists could try to put names to fragments.

It was 40-year-old British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a passenger of seat number 11A, who walked out of the chaos with injuries but alive. He was the extraordinary and improbable survivor from a section of fuselage that had separated and come to rest in a ground-floor corridor of the hostel. He later explained how an emergency exit gave way and he managed to slip out through a jagged opening amid the smoke and rubble.

The melee that followed was imminent. It was terrifying. Local police, university staff and students, airport emergency crews and volunteers raced into the scorched ruins. Firefighters strove to extinguish blazes that reached temperatures estimated to exceed a thousand degrees Celsius, hampering rescue and affecting recovery. Sniffer dogs were put to work and cranes deployed to pull apart metal and concrete. Hospitals in Ahmedabad and neighbouring districts filled within hours; operating theatres ran round the clock and ambulances rushed with the living and the dead.

Concrete and twisted metal rained down. For survivors and rescuers, the smell of melted plastic and aviation fuel mingled with smoke and dust; for families, it was only fear and disbelief. Within minutes, it became clear that an airliner carrying hundreds of lives had been transformed into a burning wreckage and bodies.

Of the 242 on board, 241 were killed. One passenger survived miraculously. Nineteen people on the ground also lost their lives.

Witnesses on the ground described a spray of white fuel which was followed by a towering column of flame and a loud noise as the jet veered toward the city, slamming into the hostel block of B. J. Medical College in Meghani Nagar, where students and staff were at lunch.

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Air India Flight AI171, lifted off from Ahmedabad at 13:38 IST for London on that fateful 12 June 2025, only to fall apart within a bare 30 seconds.

That bright June afternoon in Ahmedabad, when family and friends reached the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to see their near and dear ones off, it was like a usual send-off till their phones rang nonstop. Within two hours, their life had turned upside down, they had their worst nightmare and their loss was immeasurable.

Images from Ahmedabad hospitals of parents waiting with a child in one arm and a paper form in the other became stark symbols of the scale of loss. In a month, the DNA matching had identified almost all the victims, and the final matches and handovers were done alongside painful rituals of closure.

In the days after the crash, questions kept popping up as quickly as grief. Investigators recovered at least one flight recorder and rushed to extract data; engineers and safety investigators combed the wreckage, recorded cockpit voice transcripts and ran simulations. A preliminary report from India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), published about a month after the crash, focused attention on a startling technical and human detail: the aircraft’s engine fuel control switches had moved from “RUN” to “CUTOFF” seconds after liftoff, cutting fuel flow to both engines and precipitating the loss of thrust.

A view of the hostel into which the aircraft crashed | File photo (AP)

The voice and flight data suggested near-simultaneous movement of those switches and audible confusion in the cockpit - one pilot asked the other why the fuel had been cut, the other denied doing so - but the preliminary analysis did not establish any of these as an ultimate cause. Investigators continue to probe how those switches moved, whether by inadvertent contact, mechanical issues or some other sequence of events.

The recovery of the black box and the following wave of public speculation and recrimination were too harsh. Some raised questions on pilot error, and many took the cockpit dialogue as evidence of human fault. Pilot unions resisted, warning against premature conclusions.

Over the months, even as the families kept demanding accountability, people in the aviation community asking for impartiality in the investigation and investigators maintaining a balance between sensitivity to the bereaved families and technical expertise, reporting alternated between the incident kept haunting every air passenger.

Firemen at the spot soon after the crash | File photo (PTI)

International teams soon joined the inquiry. The United States’ National Transportation Safety Board and aerospace manufacturers - Boeing and GE - whose engines powered the Dreamliner, discussed with Indian investigators to reproduce final flight conditions in simulators and to analyse the aircraft’s systems in minute detail.

Multinational involvement is a standard practice for major accidents involving foreign-built aircraft and foreign-made components. The crash drew global attention because of the human toll and also since this was the first fatal hull loss of a Boeing 787 since the model was put into service.

Air India’s immediate operational response was fast; the airline suspended many flights using Boeing 787s while it conducted additional checks, besides dozens of cancellations in the days following the accident.

Regulators directed additional maintenance and inspections on the operator’s 787-8/9 fleet while the probe continued and later, a few Dreamliners were grounded for extended inspection. The airline also promised compensation for victims’ families and launched a helpline and support centres to assist those searching for loved ones.

One of the plane's tyres seen near the spot where the aircraft crashed | File (PTI)

But after the noise and wreckage, out came stories of human misery. The sole survivor was the only living thread to connect the dots but the crash had shaken him to recollect every bit. Besides, stories of family of passengers who perished, medical students trapped in the hostel who managed to pull classmates to safety, ambulance volunteers who carried the injured to hospitals without waiting for instructions, and a university cook who used a fire blanket to shield rescuers remained etched as stories of coping, strength and acceptance.

Heart-wrenching stories of parents who handed over DNA samples and then returned days later to receive remains; teachers trying to console students whose classmates were lost; neighbourhoods that opened mosques and community halls for families while identification and paperwork were processed kept trickling in.

One of the buildings into which the plane crashed | File (PTI)

Beyond the immediate grief, the crash prompted policy scrutiny. The AAIB’s preliminary findings, particularly the unexplained movement of fuel cutoff switches, sparked fresh reviews of cockpit ergonomics, switch guards, training procedures and checklists for the 787 and similar types of transport aircraft. Regulators in Europe and India tracked maintenance records and operational audits. International scrutiny also extended to legal fronts, with family members exploring civil claims and foreign governments helping with the required documents for their nationals.

Not all the aftermath was neat, or to the satisfaction of all stakeholders. The forensic process - DNA sampling, passenger records and other matches functioned under logistical stress. Diplomacy and consular assistance became important parts of the response as British and other foreign nationals’ families sought answers and, in a few reported cases, questioned the return of remains.

A relative of one of the passengers killed in the crash | File (PTI)

As the year comes to an end, a few clear lines have become clearer even as many questions remain unanswered. The AAIB’s preliminary technical account focused attention on a catastrophic loss of thrust after the fuel switches moved to the cutoff position; investigators, with the help of foreign technical partners, worked to recreate the sequence of events in simulators and to rule out or confirm mechanical, electrical, human factors, or procedural causes.

BJP national president JP Nadda pays respects to former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani who passed away in the Air India plane crash. (ANI)

What shakes people even today is the human residue of the disaster: the lists of names that once belonged to ordinary plans like students going abroad, families moving, professionals on assignment - now these are all a part of the compilation of victim tallies. Those corridors in Ahmedabad hospitals where people waited to have their DNA samples tested; the survivor who returned to tell the tale of survival, the classrooms and canteen of the medical college and vicinity - everywhere, everything speaks of the fragments of images left unerased. It will be so, years later, in the form of memories.