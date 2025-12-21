Yearender 2025: Protests, Arrests, And Deepening Political Crisis In Ladakh
Amid unrest and unresolved political demands, 2025 remained a defining year for Ladakh, especially after violence, curbs and the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk.
December 21, 2025
Srinagar: Ladakh's demand for political recognition continued to dominate public discourse in 2025, despite being a Union Territory for around six years now. This year, calls for full statehood, constitutional protections, and the preservation of employment and land intensified.
The public anger across Kargil and Leh towns highlighted an unresolved political question that continues to divide optimism for development and anxiety over identity and autonomy. On August 5, 2019, the state of Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded into two Union Territories—Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
The crisis peaked in September when demonstrations led by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) spiralled into violence in Leh, leaving four people dead and dozens injured, according to officials. Curfew-like restrictions were imposed, and security deployment was stepped up. Days later, Sonam Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA), triggering nationwide criticism from civil society groups and opposition leaders.
Haji Haneefa Jan, Member of Parliament from Ladakh and a senior KDA leader, called September 24 the darkest day of the year. “Of the four major demands, some progress was seen only on the recruitment front,” Jan said, adding that issues of statehood, land, and constitutional safeguards remain pending.
While expressing hope that talks would resume, Jan asserted that Ladakh’s social harmony and strategic importance depend on political stability and trust. "We are hopeful that talks will resume in the coming days and that in the next year all our demands, including statehood, will be fulfilled," Jan said.
“This is not about one individual (Wangchuk); it is about Ladakh’s future, its land, and its people. Wangchuk is innocent, and he is being used as a pawn,” Chering Dorjay Lakrook, a senior LAB leader, said, accusing the Centre of ignoring repeated appeals for Sixth Schedule protections and full statehood.
Lakrook said he is no longer associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and now represents LAB as co-chairman. "...we are in negotiations with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Both LAB and KDA are working together to seek the fulfilment of Ladakh's long-pending demands, including political and constitutional safeguards."
The administration defended its actions, citing law and order concerns; the controversy intensified after the Union government revoked the foreign funding licence of Wangchuk’s NGO, citing regulatory violations. Protesters described the move as punitive and argued that environmental and livelihood concerns were being sidelined. “Targeting organisations working on the environment and livelihoods only strengthens the perception that Ladakh’s voice is being stifled,” Diksit Angmo, a Leh resident, said.
The Centre, however, pointed to infrastructure expansion, recruitment drives, and the strengthening of institutions such as the University of Ladakh as signs of progress that took place during 2025.
Away from the protests and political tensions, 2025 also witnessed Ladakh's cultural and civic moments. Traditional celebrations in Leh and Kargil attracted sizable crowds to the high-altitude desert, while the Ladakh Marathon once again attracted runners from all around India and abroad.
The year also marked a change in administration with the appointment of Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, who, on assuming charge, directed officials to review recruitment procedures, speed up stalled infrastructure works, and hold outreach meetings with civil society groups to rebuild public trust.
