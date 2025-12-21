ETV Bharat / bharat

Yearender 2025: Protests, Arrests, And Deepening Political Crisis In Ladakh

Srinagar: Ladakh's demand for political recognition continued to dominate public discourse in 2025, despite being a Union Territory for around six years now. This year, calls for full statehood, constitutional protections, and the preservation of employment and land intensified.

The public anger across Kargil and Leh towns highlighted an unresolved political question that continues to divide optimism for development and anxiety over identity and autonomy. On August 5, 2019, the state of Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded into two Union Territories—Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The crisis peaked in September when demonstrations led by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) spiralled into violence in Leh, leaving four people dead and dozens injured, according to officials. Curfew-like restrictions were imposed, and security deployment was stepped up. Days later, Sonam Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA), triggering nationwide criticism from civil society groups and opposition leaders.

Sonam Wangchuk (File/IANS)

Haji Haneefa Jan, Member of Parliament from Ladakh and a senior KDA leader, called September 24 the darkest day of the year. “Of the four major demands, some progress was seen only on the recruitment front,” Jan said, adding that issues of statehood, land, and constitutional safeguards remain pending.

While expressing hope that talks would resume, Jan asserted that Ladakh’s social harmony and strategic importance depend on political stability and trust. "We are hopeful that talks will resume in the coming days and that in the next year all our demands, including statehood, will be fulfilled," Jan said.